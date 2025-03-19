In this combination of file photos, President Donald Trump, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, are seen at the Elysee Palace, Dec. 7, 2024 in Paris, and President Vladimir Putin, right, addresses a Technology Forum in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 21, 2025.

KEY POINTS President Donald Trump said Ukraine and Russia are on track for a ceasefire deal, with Russia agreeing to a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks despite reports of continued strikes.

Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy talked by phone Wednesday, and discussed broadening the partial ceasefire to include the Black Sea and potentially establishing a full ceasefire, with teams planning to meet in Saudi Arabia this week.

The Trump administration has shifted focus from a minerals deal to potential U.S. involvement in Ukrainian energy infrastructure, saying American ownership of power plants would provide the best protection.

While the past week has brought optimism and skepticism on whether a ceasefire will actually materialize soon in the Ukraine-Russia war, President Donald Trump on Wednesday said both countries are “very much on track” for a deal.

On Tuesday, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a 30-day ceasefire on energy infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Trump expressed his belief that the ceasefire will lead to an end of the war.

In a Truth Social post, Trump added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Michael Waltz would release an accurate description of what the two American leaders have discussed with the other countries.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt read Waltz and Rubio’s statement during Wednesday’s White House press briefing.

Zelenskyy and Trump’s phone call

“Today, President Trump and President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a fantastic phone conversation,” in which Zelenskyy thanked the president for his support during the war, Leavitt said.

During the phone call, Trump told Zelenskyy about his and Putin’s nearly three-hour conversation on Tuesday, and agreed to share information closely between their defense staffs, according to the White House.

U.S. officials have been acting as go-betweens for the two countries, per the New York Post.

Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, and Trump agreed to help him find what was available in Europe. The leaders also agreed to a partial ceasefire against energy resources, Leavitt said.

American and Ukrainian technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the next week to discuss broadening the partial ceasefire to the Black Sea and increasing it to a full ceasefire.

“They agreed this could be the first step toward the full end of the war and ensuring security,” Leavitt said.

Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy grid followed Putin’s conversation with Trump

However, Ukrainian Parliament member Inna Sovsun posted on Tuesday, “Putin backed Trump’s 30-day pause on energy strikes—then broke his word in less than an hour."

“Russia hit Sloviansk’s energy infrastructure, leaving half the city without power,” she wrote. “Shocking? Absolutely not.”

The White House did not provide an immediate response to these attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector following Putin’s agreement to the partial ceasefire. It allegedly took place less than an hour after Putin hung up the phone with Trump.

Russia said Ukraine also attacked their energy infrastructure on Tuesday, per the BBC.

Future ceasefire plan likely includes U.S. involvement with Ukrainian nuclear energy

When asked about the state of Trump’s original minerals deal, Leavitt said the administration has now “moved beyond” it and is “at a place of peace.”

“We’re at a partial ceasefire, and we’re moving toward a full ceasefire and a longstanding peace in this conflict,” Leavitt said. “The minerals deal was that first set of framework that you all saw in that very public meeting with President Zelenskyy and President Trump in the Oval Office. We are now focused on a longterm peace agreement.”

However, Trump has not given up on the U.S. having some involvement in the Ukrainian materials and energy sector. Rather than focusing on rare Earth minerals, Trump is now directing his attention to electrical supply and power plants.

Waltz and Rubio’s report said the U.S. could be “very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise.”

It added, “American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.”