Voters fill out their ballots during primary election voting held at the Lehi Public Safety Building in Lehi on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

KEY POINTS On Tuesday, President Donald Trump ordered a widespread overhaul of the American electoral system.

He added requirements for voter ID and when ballots must arrive to be counted.

Utah's most recent state legislative session included voting reform in ways that align with the new executive order.

President Donald Trump released an executive order on Tuesday attempting to overhaul the American voting system. His order includes requirements on voter ID and when ballots must arrive to polling stations.

In the order, Trump outlined his plan to ensure that votes arrive on Election Day.

“Free, fair and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic,” reads the text of the executive order. “The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election.”

It is likely that the executive order will be challenged in court, as have many of Trump’s other orders. Election law is typically dictated by states, even for federal offices.

Trump’s proposed changes, including requiring votes to be submitted by Election Day, would affect states that allow votes to arrive to polling places in the days after an election.

The Utah Legislature passed a bill this year that would reform the state’s vote-by-mail system, including a requirement for ballots to be returned by 8 p.m. on election night.

Changes to the electoral system in Trump’s order

Trump’s executive order mandates sweeping change for electoral systems across the nation.

It requires that:

Voters present proof of citizenship when they vote, including a passport or a compliant driver’s license.

Voters present proof of eligibility to vote in elections in the state in which the voter is attempting to vote.

States do not count absentee or mail-in ballots that arrive at their offices after Election Day.

The commissioner of Social Security supply citizen information to electoral databases to ensure that votes are only cast by living, eligible citizens.

The attorney general take “appropriate action” to censure states that do not comply with election integrity laws.

The order also tightens protocols around the interference of foreign nations in elections, including by preventing foreign entities from making donations to candidates.

What does the executive order mean for Utah?

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson told the Deseret News she is reviewing the executive order with her advisers and legal counsel.

“Many of the issues raised in the (executive order) are already addressed in Utah statute and current practice,” said Henderson, who oversees Utah’s elections. “Other aspects of the executive order, such as free access to the SAVE program, are things that we have proactively asked the administration for.”

The bill recently passed by the Legislature, HB300, requires that Utah voters:

Opt-in to vote by mail, rather than automatically be able to do so.

Verify their ballot with the last four digits of their driver’s license, state ID or Social Security number, rather than their signature.

Henderson also said she “is hopeful that President Trump will respect the constitutional prerogative of the states to manage our own elections, free from unnecessary federal intrusion.”

“We all desire fair and accurate elections, with only eligible citizens casting votes,” she said.

Utah’s state House Speaker Mike Schultz also weighed in on Trump’s executive order, after being at the forefront of the state’s electoral reforms.

“Utahns — and all Americans — deserve confidence that our elections are secure, their votes are counted accurately, and their voices truly matter. President Trump’s executive order strengthens election integrity and ensuring ballots are received by Election Day — steps that align with the overwhelming support of over 80% of Americans for voter ID. I applaud this action to make our elections more secure and transparent, reinforcing trust in the democratic process,” Schultz told the Deseret News.