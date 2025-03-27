Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

KEY POINTS Palestinians are marching in protest against the Israel-Hamas war, demanding that Hamas make concessions to Israel.

Protests from the last week mark the largest display of resistance from Palestinians against Hamas since the start of the war in October 2023.

Hamas has accused the protesters of being Israeli "agents" and ducked the fault protesters have assigned to them.

Palestinian protesters took to the streets in Gaza this week to demand an end to the war that has raged there since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

With messages like, “We want an end to the war,” “Hamas terrorists,” and “the blood of our children is not cheap,” thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in a rare display of resistance against the ruling Hamas government.

Reuters reported that the marches took place in northern Gaza, which has been devastated by the war. Whole blocks have been eradicated and much of the population has relocated, while thousands of Gazans have been killed, according to reports.

Palestinian resistance to Hamas

Palestinians appeared to largely supported Hamas in the days following the Oct. 7 attacks, citing Israel’s so-called “occupation” of Gaza, according to CNN.

But the prolonged conflict has led to outward displays of resistance, despite Hamas crackdowns.

“We want to stop the killing and displacement, no matter the price,” said Palestinian Mohammed Abu Saker, who participated in the protest, per CBS News. “We can’t stop Israel from killing us, but we can press Hamas to give concessions.”

“People are angry at the whole world,” a 19-year-old Palestinian shared with reporters. He called out the United States, Israel and Hamas. “We want Hamas to resolve this situation, return the hostages and end this whole thing.”

Palestinians chant slogans during an anti-war protest and against Hamas in a rare show of public anger against the militant group that rules the territory, in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. | Jehad Alshrafi, Associated Press

Hamas and Israel previously agreed to a ceasefire, which the United States helped broker, as the Deseret News previously reported. But both sides have accused one another of breaking the ceasefire multiple times, and after only two months of tenuous peace, Israel launched missiles on Gaza and demanded that the 56 hostages still held by Hamas be released.

Mediators continue to labor to find an end to the war, but neither Israel nor Hamas is yet willing to concede to the conditions of the other side.

According to reports, Israel wants Hamas to surrender the Israeli hostages it holds, those who are alive or dead, and then relinquish control of Gaza.

Hamas’ response

Hamas unequivocally condemned the protesters, calling them Israeli “agents” and accusing them of working on behalf of its political opponent, the Palestinian Authority, which wants to govern Gaza in place of Hamas, per Newsweek.

Hamas has blamed Israel for the protests.

“Demonstrations are expected from people facing extermination, against war and destruction,” Basem Naim, a senior Hamas leader, told a Qatari news channel.

“People are calling to stop the aggression, but the enemy (Israel) and other parties with political agendas are diverting the spontaneous protests to serve the occupation’s (Israel’s) agenda and trying to portray it as if the demonstrators are against the resistance (Hamas),” said Naim.

In the past Hamas has used violence to crack down on such demonstrations, per CBS News.