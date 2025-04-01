Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters as House Republicans push ahead with a go-it-alone strategy on an interim GOP spending bill that would keep federal agencies funded through Sept. 30, at the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

WASHINGTON — House GOP leaders are working behind the scenes to squash a bill that would allow new parents in Congress to vote remotely, attempting to use a procedural loophole to kill the proposal before it can reach the floor.

The House Rules Committee advanced a rules package Tuesday morning containing language that would nullify a discharge petition led by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., and Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., to let parents vote by proxy for up to 12 weeks after having a child. Republican leaders have been looking for ways to kill the legislation, arguing it violates the Constitution.

“We’re not going to let it come to the floor,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said on Tuesday.

The language to “turn off” the measure was tucked into the package seeking to advance the SAVE Act, which would ban noncitizens from voting, and the No Rogue Rulings Act, which would restrict judges from blocking Trump’s agenda.

By attaching the proxy vote language to the unrelated legislation, it challenges rank-and-file Republicans to block two major cornerstones of the GOP agenda — putting some lawmakers, particularly those in vulnerable districts, in an uncomfortable position.

Since giving birth in 2023, Luna has pushed to change House rules, which state that members must be physically present to vote. However, the Florida Republican has hit roadblocks from GOP leaders who control what legislation can reach the floor.

In response, Luna crossed party lines to form an alliance with Pettersen, who gave birth in January. The pair filed a discharge petition, which allows lawmakers to force votes on legislation even without leadership approval so long as 218 members sign on.

Luna and Pettersen’s petition reached that threshold earlier this month, but leadership remained adamant to find a way to block it from reaching the floor.

“When you have to team up with mostly Democrats … who are in the minority — you know, we’re in the majority in the House, on the Republican side, we want to be able to move the Republican agenda,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told reporters on Monday. “And you know, I’d rather not move Pelosi policies when we’re in the majority.”

The preferred method to do so? Tuck language into other legislation that effectively “turns off” the discharge petition.

Rules 101: How GOP is taking advantage of required procedures to squash bill

To understand how leadership plans to kill the legislation is to know how House procedure works.

Before legislation can be brought to the floor, leadership typically advances bills under what is known as a rules package. That package dictates specific terms for each bill such as debate time and amendments.

The package is then brought to the floor and must be approved by the full House before the pieces of legislation can be considered and voted on individually.

Bottom line: GOP leadership is pressuring lawmakers to nullify the discharge petition by attaching it to the full rules package. Otherwise, action in the House would be stalled if the rules package is not adopted.

Gamble for GOP leadership

The move does not come without risks for Johnson and GOP leadership. If there is enough support among rank-and-file Republicans to advance the proxy voting bill, the rules package could fail when it comes to the floor — which would be an embarrassment for leadership.

A rules package requires only a simple majority to pass and is typically approved along party lines regardless if lawmakers agree with the legislation included. However, rule votes have been utilized over the last two years to stage protests against leadership — which could be the case when it comes to the floor this week.

Luna warned last week that any effort to kill the proposal would not be successful, arguing there was substantial support among House Republicans to join Democrats in advancing the measure.

“I don’t play to lose,” Luna told reporters on Monday.

What lawmakers are saying

The proposal has not been accepted by all House Republicans — and some conservatives have even gone so far to threaten their own revolt if the bill is brought to the floor for a vote.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, a member of the House Rules Committee, railed against the proxy voting bill last week, arguing the Constitution “does not even remotely contemplate remote voting.”

“You’re supposed to be present in the chamber. I think that’s important,” Roy told reporters on Tuesday. “I think everyday Americans are supposed to show up to work.”

Roy’s position is shared among some in the conservative House Freedom Caucus, with a handful of members pushing back against Luna’s discharge petition. That has led to internal tensions, ultimately leading to Luna’s departure from the group.

Luna informed Freedom Caucus members on Monday she would revoke her membership, specifically citing efforts to kill her proxy voting bill.

“This tactic was not just a betrayal of trust; it was a descent into the very behavior we have long condemned — a practice that we, as a group, have repeatedly criticized leadership for allowing,” she wrote in her resignation letter obtained by the Deseret News. “To those involved, I ask: Why? Why abandon the principles we’ve championed and resort to such conduct?”

Luna specifically called out Roy as well as Reps. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Morgan Griffith, R-Va., who all sit on the House Rules Committee, in accusing them of “chang(ing) our rules of governance” to shoot down her bill.

“I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core values and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Democrats have already seized on the efforts to accuse Republicans of making it harder for new moms to vote.