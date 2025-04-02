Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to BYU students and faculty about "Inspiring the Next Generation of Public Servants" at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center in Provo on Monday, March 17, 2025. Curtis got a front-row seat to Sen. Cory Booker’s history-making speech this week, even offering his Democratic colleague support from the sidelines.

WASHINGTON — Utah Sen. John Curtis got a front-row seat to Sen. Cory Booker’s history-making speech this week, even offering his Democratic colleague support from the sidelines.

While describing what kept him going for his 25-hour speech, Booker repeatedly referenced a message he received from Curtis, a Republican, who was presiding over the chamber when the record was broken for longest Senate floor speech in modern history. It’s not entirely clear what message Curtis sent, with the Utah senator also describing it as words of “encouragement.”

“What he said to Booker will hopefully forever be their secret!” Curtis’ office told the Deseret News.

But Curtis did have another moment of encouragement that was on full display. After Booker, D-N.J., broke the record, Curtis allowed senators in the chamber to give a standing ovation. Senate decorum rules prohibit senators from applauding or “commit(ing) any other type of demonstration either by sound or sign.”

However, Curtis said he would allow for an exception.

“The best way to honor this great accomplishment … is to make a rare exception and let you stand and show your appreciation,” Curtis said from the dais. “I will not constrain my fellow senators.”

Curtis later praised Booker’s accomplishment, noting after the speech he was “very happy for him.”

Booker took control of the Senate floor at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, where he began a marathon speech denouncing President Donald Trump’s policies and seeking to put a temporary pause in the GOP agenda. His speech dragged into Tuesday, prompting Senate GOP leaders to postpone votes on nominations until he yielded the floor.

The speech was officially 25 hours and 5 minutes, eclipsing the previous record of 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957 by Sen. Strom Thurmond, who used his floor time to lobby against the Civil Rights Act of 1957. The broken record marked a personal moment for Booker, who said he was partially motivated to break the record “of the man who tried to stop the rights upon which I stand.”

In this image provided by Senate Television, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks on the Senate floor, Tuesday morning, April 1, 2025. | Senate Television via the Associated Press

“I’m not here though because of his speech,” Booker said on the floor. “I’m here despite his speech. I’m here because as powerful as he was, the people were more powerful.”

Booker’s speech garnered praise from some Republican senators other than Curtis, with some lauding his remarks as exemplifying true commitment toward a filibuster.

“Whether you agree with him or not, the past 24+ hours was what most people think a filibuster actually looks like,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a post on X. “Congratulations to (Booker) for his historic feat (while staying on his feet!)”