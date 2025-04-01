KEY POINTS Sen. Cory Booker has held the Senate floor for more than 16 hours.

His speech has focused on what he calls a crisis in the country from the Trump administration's recklessness.

If the speech continues past noon, it could disrupt the Senate's business.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., got up to speak on the Senate floor at 7 p.m. on Monday and, as of 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday, his speech was still going. He has held the floor for more than 16 hours.

His all-night speech was an effort to spotlight what he referred to as a “crisis” facing the country due to the Trump administration’s “recklessness,” according to The New York Times. As his speech continued into the morning, the Senate chamber was mostly empty.

Near the start of his speech, Booker said, “I rise with the intention of disrupting the normal business of the United States Senate for as long as I am physically able, I rise tonight because I believe sincerely that our nation is in crisis,” per The New York Times.

Since Booker’s speech did not come during a debate about a certain bill or nominee, it is not a filibuster. The Senate is scheduled to convene at noon and if the speech continues past that time, it will disrupt the chamber’s business.

Why did Booker give this marathon speech?

According to The New York Times, the speech seems to be a part of the Democrats trying to take initiative and oppose President Donald Trump more assertively.

Booker posted on X before his speech, saying that he was taking to the floor because of Trump and Elon Musk’s “complete disregard for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the needs of the American people.”

The speech was divided into segments, each focusing on a different aspect of the current administration’s policies, including health care, immigration, national security and education.

During the speech, Booker read what were, according to him, letters from constituents, per The Associated Press. One of these letters expressed concerns over Trump’s talk of annexing Greenland and Canada as well as a “looming constitutional crisis.”

In the morning, Booker yielded for questions from some of his fellow Democratic senators, but he did not give up the Senate floor.

Shortly before taking the floor, Booker posted a video on X sharing that he would be taking the floor for as long as he could because of concerns he has heard from people across the country.

Booker also spent time in his speech railing against cuts to Social Security offices led by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, per the AP. He expressed concerns that broader cuts could be coming even through Republican lawmakers said there will not be cuts to Medicare or Medicaid.

What are the longest Senate speeches in history?

As Booker’s speech reached 15 hours, it became the eighth longest in Senate history. The longest individual speech in Senate history was a filibuster from Strom Thurmond, who spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957, per the AP. Thurmond’s speech was in protest of the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, R-N.Y., had two marathon filibusters with which he made history. In 1986, he spoke for more than 23 hours, and he spoke for over 15 hours in 1992, per Axios.

Two sitting senators have held the floor for notable marathon speeches.

In 2013, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, spoke for 21 hours and 19 minutes in opposition to the Affordable Care Act, which at the time was the fourth-longest speech in Senate history, according to Axios.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., held the floor for 15 hours in 2016 as part of a push to gain votes on gun control legislation.