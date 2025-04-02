Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks to BYU students and faculty about "Inspiring the Next Generation of Public Servants" at the Gordon B. Hinckley Alumni and Visitors Center in Provo on Monday, March 17, 2025.

WASHINGTON — Utah Sen. John Curtis is spearheading efforts to provide financial assistance to countries being squeezed economically by the Chinese government over their ties to Taiwan, according to new legislation introduced this week.

The Taiwan Allies Fund Act would authorize $120 million over three years to go toward countries with established ties to Taiwan, particularly those that have felt economic pressure from the Chinese government to cut those relations. The money would be doled out in $40 million payments annually, although the legislation does not list specific payments for certain countries.

“China wants the world to turn a blind eye to its nefarious ambitions with Taiwan. We cannot allow nations to fall prey to China’s pressure campaigns, which is why we’ve introduced bipartisan legislation to counter China’s attempts to silence Taiwan’s allies,” Curtis said in a statement. “Our bill helps countries stand strong in the face of the CCP and strengthen their ties with Taiwan—and aligns with Secretary (Marco) Rubio’s goal of ensuring that any U.S. dollars spent abroad are making Americans safer, more secure, and more prosperous.”

Funds would only be approved for countries that maintain “official relations” with Taiwan, according to the legislation, with exceptions for those that “have meaningfully strengthened unofficial relations.” The bill also requires that countries must be subject to coercion or pressure from the People’s Republic of China because of those relations and lack the economic or political ability to respond without U.S. support.

At least 10 countries have cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan amid threats from China, including Gambia, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador, according to Curtis. The CCP has also used some intimidation tactics against countries with unofficial ties, including the United States.

The bill has already garnered support among senators from both parties and lawmakers in the House have filed similar legislation.

Curtis previously has called for sanctions on 49 Hong Kong government officials, law enforcement officers, judges and prosecutors for alleged human rights violations. In response, the Utah congressman was one of five U.S. lawmakers named in a petition filed to Hong Kong’s High Court in 2023 that would enable Hong Kong citizens and law enforcement to arrest him or the other members of Congress if they are found in the city.

Curtis introduced a bill earlier this year to enforce sanctions on Chinese companies caught engaging in U.S. intellectual theft. The Utah senator has also focused on banning forced labor practices, protecting U.S. data, and enforcing broad visa and immigration restrictions on some government officials.