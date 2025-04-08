Peter Cegielski, who retired from the CDC in 2020 after working there over two decades, protests in support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in front of the headquarters in Atlanta, Tuesday, April 1, 2025, after layoffs were announced.

The Supreme Court sided with the Trump administration again on Tuesday as it continued to work through emergency appeals for relief.

The latest ruling comes in a case about probationary government employees who recently lost their jobs.

Seven of the court’s nine justices said the unions and nonprofits that challenged the administration’s actions lacked legal standing.

The ruling halts a lower court order that would have required the administration to rehire about 16,000 people, according to The Washington Post.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented, arguing that the court should have refused to grant the Trump administration emergency relief.

Tuesday’s ruling is the Trump administration’s third win in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in less than 24 hours.

Midday Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked a lower court order saying the Trump administration must bring a deported man back from El Salvador, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Then, the full court ruled Monday evening that alleged members of a Venezuelan gang who are facing deportation had filed their lawsuit in the wrong court.

As with other recent rulings in favor of government officials, Tuesday’s ruling is limited in terms of scope and staying power.

The overall case about the administration’s decision to fire probationary employees will continue to work its way through the lower courts, and the government could face a new order to rehire workers in the near future.

“In a separate case that was not before the Supreme Court, a federal judge in Maryland has ordered the administration to rehire probationary employees fired from 18 departments since Jan. 20. Almost two dozen states and the District of Columbia sued over those terminations," per The Washington Post.