Rachel Accurso aka Ms. Rachel, center, poses with Muppet characters at the Sesame Workshop benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in New York.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, better known as Ms. Rachel to kids and parents around the world, is facing a unique form of pushback over her social media posts about violence in Israel and Gaza.

An advocacy group called StopAntisemitism has asked U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the Ms. Rachel business empire and determine if Accurso “is being funded by a foreign party to push anti-Israel propaganda,” the group explained on its X account.

StopAntisemitism claimed Accurso is misrepresenting the situation in Gaza and spreading false statistics and fake photos, according to The Hill.

The group has asked its followers to file FARA, or Foreign Agents Registration Act, complaints against Ms. Rachel.

Accurso did not respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

In May 2024, she said that she cares for Palestinian children, Israeli children and all children around the world.

“I think part of why people respond to the show is they feel that care — I see every child as I see my own. I love every neighbor. Any child suffering is on my heart," Accurso wrote on Instagram.

Ms. Rachel’s new baby

News of StopAntisemitism’s complaint to the Justice Department broke just as Accurso was revealing some big news of her own.

Accurso shared on Instagram Tuesday that she and her husband, Aron Accurso, have welcomed their second child, a girl named Susannah, via surrogate.

“Sometimes timing isn’t what you plan and the road to get there is bumpier than you expect, but when you hold your little ones you know… I’m meant to be your mama," Rachel Griffin Accurso wrote.

The Accursos also have a 7-year-old son together.

Their son inspired their children’s programming empire, which helps toddlers learn to speak and prepare for life milestones, like starting preschool.

“(Accurso) and her husband created their YouTube channel after, they said, they couldn’t find the right resources to help with their son’s speech delay,” according to NBC News.

Ms. Rachel has more than 14 million subscribers on YouTube, and the company recently partnered with Netflix to give some of the Accursos’ videos even wider release.