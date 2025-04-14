This image provided by Commonwealth Media Services shows damage after a fire at the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion while Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family slept inside on Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Harrisburg, Pa. (Commonwealth Media Services via AP)

KEY POINTS A 38-year-old man allegedly broke into Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's mansion with a hammer and threw two Molotov cocktails, causing significant fire damage.

Shapiro, who had celebrated Passover with his family hours before the attack, has called for people in Pennsylvania to refrain from violence.

The suspect, Cody Balmer, admitted to being angry with Shapiro and stated he would have assaulted him with a hammer if confronted during the incident.

At around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, 38-year-old Cody Balmer allegedly broke a window with a hammer and proceeded to throw two Molotov cocktails into the Pennsylvania’s governor’s mansion.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, his wife Lori, their four children, two dogs and other family were quickly evacuated by state police. No injuries have been reported, but the governor’s mansion in Harrisburg was significantly damaged by the fire, per CNN.

ABC reported that Balmer turned himself into the police after the attack. Officials have not released a motive.

Balmer was hospitalized “due to a medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest,” the Pennsylvania State Police reported on Monday.

During a news conference after the fire on Sunday, Shapiro spoke about Passover and his Jewish faith.

“If he was trying to terrorize our family, our friends, the Jewish community, who joined us for a Passover Seder in that room last night, hear me on this: we celebrated our faith last night, proudly and in a few hours, we will celebrate our second Seder of Passover,” Shapiro said.

He added, “No one will deter me or my family, or any Pennsylvanian from celebrating their faith openly and proudly.”

Shapiro was considered a contender for vice president on the 2024 Democratic ticket alongside Kamala Harris, and is on the short list of potential Democratic presidential candidates in 2028.

Several hours before the attack, Shaprio posted on X, “From the Shapiro family’s Seder table to yours, happy Passover and Chag Pesach Sameach!”

According to an affidavit filed by state police on Monday, obtained by CNN, Balmer said he was angry with Shaprio and would have beaten him with a hammer if confronted.

Shaprio described the experience in an X post. “Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.”

He continued, “The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police. Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox responded to the attack on X, Sunday afternoon, writing, “A reminder that evil is far too rampant today. On this Passover we pray for our dear friends, the Shapiros. As political violence continues to escalate I pray that we will tone down the rhetoric and treat our political adversaries and fellow Americans with dignity and respect.”

Vice President JD Vance reacted similarly to the attack Sunday evening on X. “Thanks be to God that Governor Shapiro and his family were unharmed in this attack. Really disgusting violence, and I hope whoever did it is brought swiftly to justice,” he wrote.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, also a member of the Jewish faith, reacted to the attack on Sunday afternoon. “Late last night, an arsonist attacked my friend Gov. @JoshShapiroPA’s official residence in a reprehensible act. Thanks to law enforcement’s swift action, he and his family are safe. Anna and I are praying for them and the immediate apprehension of the coward who set the fire.”