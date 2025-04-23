WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin announced he would not run for another term, making him the fourth senator to forgo reelection in the 2026 cycle.

Durbin announced his retirement on Wednesday after weeks of speculation, especially after the No. 2 Senate Democrat posted low fundraising numbers last quarter. His retirement will close out a 44-year career in Congress and it paves the way for a rare Democratic primary for a seat that hasn’t been open in decades.

“I have given more than half of my life to House and Senate Congressional service, and I’ve always tried to stand up to power on behalf of the people of Illinois and our country,” Durbin said in a statement. “I am proud of what I have achieved and hope my record will speak for itself.”

Durbin is the latest in a line of senators who have chosen to hang up their hats, putting the balance of power for the upper chamber in play next year. There are 35 seats up for reelection, with 13 currently held by Democrats and 22 held by Republicans.

Of the five retirements so far, four are Democrats and only one is Republican.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s out for the 2026 cycle.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks at an election night campaign party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Detroit. | Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., was the first to reveal he would not run for another term, announcing in January that he would retire when his term expires next November.

Peters’ decision came as a surprise to his colleagues as his retirement leaves open a battleground seat that is likely to be one of the most competitive races of the 2026 cycle. The seat is rated a “tossup” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

The seat has already attracted crowded primaries for both Republicans and Democrats. Former Rep. Mike Rogers is one of the Republicans to throw his hat in the ring, trying again for the Senate seat after losing to Sen. Elissa Slotkin last year.

At least three Democrats have declared their intent to run, including Rep. Haley Stevens, who currently serves in the House.

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Sen. Tina Smith, Minnesota Democrat

Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., was the next to announce her retirement in mid-February. Her absence creates another competitive seat, although it is rated as “lean Democrat,” giving her party somewhat of an edge.

Smith told constituents her decision was “entirely personal,” citing her desire to spend time with her grandchildren and children who live in Minneapolis.

“This decision is not political; it is entirely personal. But it’s not lost on me that our country is in need of strong progressive leadership right now, maybe more than ever,” Smith said in her announcement video.

Like Peters, Smith has attracted a crowded field of candidates seeking to replace her, with almost a half-dozen already declaring their candidacy and several others publicly expressing interest.

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks tat the Kentucky State Fair Ham Breakfast at the Kentucky Exhibition Center in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 22, 2024. | Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press

Sen. Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in February he would not seek an eighth term, a widely expected announcement that has set off a competitive GOP primary to replace the long-serving party leader. He is the only Republican so far to announce his retirement from the Senate.

McConnell’s retirement comes after he resigned from his top leadership position, which he held for 18 years — making him the longest-serving Senate leader in history. But his retirement also followed a recent detachment from President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, with McConnell becoming more comfortable in recent months to vote against some of the president’s most high-profile Cabinet nominees.

The seat is expected to stay “solid Republican,” setting the stage for what could be a bitter intraparty fight for the open Senate seat.

The primary has already attracted a number of well-known candidates, including Rep. Andy Barr, who announced on Tuesday he would run to replace McConnell. Barr has represented Kentucky in the House since 2013.

Former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron is another high-profile contender with close ties to McConnell. Several others have indicated interest in running.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., attends a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nominations for Ambassadors of Croatia, Chile, and the Holy See, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, on Capitol Hill in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Democrat

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., announced last month she would not run for a fourth term, noting in her retirement video that it was “just time.”

Shaheen, 78, is retiring after a storied career serving in government, serving as the state’s governor from 1997 to 2003 before being elected to the Senate in 2008. Her retirement will leave open the top Democratic seat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Her seat is also considered to be somewhat competitive, although it’s rated as “lean Democrat” by the Cook Political Report. Democrats have held both of the state’s Senate seats since 2017.

One candidate has thrown his name into the mix so far: Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, who has focused his campaign so far on taking on Trump and the GOP trifecta. A Republican challenger has not yet emerged.

FILE - Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Washington. | Alex Brandon, Associated Press

Sen. Dick Durbin, Illinois Democrat

Durbin is the latest to announce his retirement, acknowledging on Wednesday his seat could attract at least a dozen candidates.

Democratic Reps. Lauren Underwood and Raja Krishnamoorthi have emerged as early front-runners, with polling last month showing the two as top contenders. The poll found Underwood and Krishnamoorthi statistically tied at 33% and 30%, respectively.

That means, like McConnell’s seat, the race could emerge as a bitter — and expensive — Democratic primary. The seat itself is expected to remain in Democratic control.