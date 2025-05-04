President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Morristown, N.J.

President Donald Trump spoke about tariffs on China, and what that could mean for consumers, as well as whether he wants to run for a third term in a wide-ranging interview on “Meet the Press.”

The interview with host Kristen Welker took place on Friday at Trump’s Florida resort home, Mar-a-Lago, but it was broadcast in full on Sunday.

In her introduction, Welker said Trump had “disrupted the global world order” after levying stiff tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada and other trading partners.

Trump took a rosy view of the state of the economy, and said lower energy prices will bring down inflation, while also saying consumers may not be able to buy as many inexpensive goods from China because of the 145% tariffs.

“We don’t have to waste money on a trade deficit with China for things we don’t need, for junk that we don’t need,” he said.

Trump on the economy

Welker asked Trump who was responsible for the state of the economy in the United States, him or former President Joe Biden. Trump recently claimed Biden was responsible after news came out that the economy had shrunk in the first quarter of the year.

On “Meet the Press,” Trump said he thinks the economy is now “partially” his responsibility.

“I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy,” he told Welker.

He added that it takes a while to get costs down, but that he thinks his tariffs will eventually help the national economy.

On his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the U.S., Trump said he forced businesses to go “cold turkey” on trade with China.

When asked whether he would agree to relief for small businesses affected by the tariffs, he insisted the tariffs would be good for U.S. businesses, adding, “there are no tariffs if you build your products here.”

Trump on immigration and due process

Asked whether people getting deported deserve due process, Trump said he doesn’t believe all deportees should have a court hearing before being sent back to their home countries.

He said he was elected to deport people and the courts aren’t letting him.

Welker also asked Trump about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was living in Maryland with his wife and children before being deported to El Salvador, his home country.

“Do you have the power to bring Abrego Garcia back as the Supreme Court has ordered?” she asked.

Trump said he has the power to “ask” El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia, but the decision on whether to send him back to the U.S. would be El Salvador’s. He also pushed back on Welker’s characterization that the Supreme Court told the president he had to bring Abrego Garcia back to the U.S.

He did say he would follow what the Supreme Court required.

On his battles with law firms, universities and others who he has targeted in his first few months in office, Trump said he “absolutely” believes people have the right to criticize him.

A third term?

Trump said so many people wanted him to run for a third term, but he was not planning to run again.

“So many people want me to do it. I have never had requests so strong as that. But it’s something that, to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to do,” he said.

He added, “There are many people selling the 2028 hat. But this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward.”

When asked who he thinks should run in 2028, he named Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio among the “great” Republican options.

Changes to the White House

Trump said he’d like to make changes to the White House, including laying some stone in the Rose Garden and adding a ballroom.

“And it’ll be a world-class, beautiful ballroom, and they’ll use the meeting rooms already existing,” he said. “And we’re going to get that started over the next few months, and it’s going to be beautiful. And it’ll be done properly, and I will fund it.”

Trump also touched on the military parade he’s planning for Flag Day on June 14, which also happens to be the president’s birthday.

Trump said the parade would be held to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Army.

Full Meet the Press interview