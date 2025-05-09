Attorney General Pam Bondi, left, and members of the military attend an event for military mothers, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Washington.

First lady Melania Trump welcomed military mothers and wives to the White House East Room for a special Mother’s Day celebration on Thursday afternoon, and in the evening she welcomed members of the Bush family for the unveiling of a Barbara Bush commemorative stamp.

President Donald Trump gave the opening remarks and took a moment to recognize prominent women in his administration, including U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and second lady Usha Vance. He also thanked Air Force One pilots, musicians in the military bands and White House Medical Unit nurses for their service.

Though Melania Trump has spent far less time in the White House this term, she has been instrumental in passing some legislation, including the “Take It Down Act,” which criminalizes the nonconsensual dissemination of sexually explicit images, per the Deseret News.

After a quick recap of the recent U.K.-U.S. trade deal and the minerals deal struck with Ukraine, President Trump introduced the first lady for her Mother’s Day remarks.

“She’s loved by all,” Trump said of his wife. “I just walked by the rose garden, and that is the most beautiful thing ... those flowers were blooming ... Two weeks ago, they were like beautiful green, but now it’s just happened so quickly. You did some job. Thank you very much, honey, come on up.”

Melania Trump’s Mother’s Day speech

“Motherhood: The life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time. It’s remarkable, really, that my son’s life creates unimaginable, unpredictable concerns and thrills for me, even until this day,” Melania Trump began.

First lady Melania Trump speaks at an event for Military Mothers, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

“All caring mothers understand this rare feeling. Nothing against fathers, of course,” the first lady said, met by laughs. “But in my opinion, and I am sure everyone in this room agrees — only a mother can grasp this particular point."

Melania and President Trump have one child, 19-year-old Barron Trump, and she is the stepmother of Trump’s four other children.

“Military mothers and America, together, have developed an extraordinary, parallel journey. They are filled with stories of personal sacrifice, determination, loss and healing. Certainly, only military mothers have experienced this level of grace and resilience, of American life,” she said.

Then the first lady spoke about children transitioning to adulthood, which she has recently experienced with Barron leaving home to attend New York University. “And finally, aging — a sudden shift in family dynamics, an unexpected positioning change in life when caretakers become the caregivers. If this has happened within your family, you understand the precious nature of motherhood," she said.

Melania Trump encourages mothers to ‘nurture’ themselves

“Here now, in the White House, at this pivotal moment, I urge you to prioritize your well-being,” Melania Trump said. “Nurture yourself, for your strength is the bedrock of a brighter future for our children. By caring for ourselves, we empower the next generation to thrive.”

She continued, “And indeed, the sacred strength of women is a profound force. With unwavering love and nurturing wisdom, we have the ability to inspire, uplift and shape the future hearts of our children. This power, rooted in compassion and resilience, is a beacon of hope that lights the way for generations to come.”

As she concluded, the first lady encouraged mothers to unite on the shared experience of motherhood and to inspire future mothers.

“A mother’s love and wisdom empower our children to flourish, instilling in them the courage to reach their fullest potential. Motherhood. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone,” she said.

The first lady honors Barbara Bush with commemorative postage stamp

Later on Thursday at the White House, Melania Trump hosted Barbara Bush’s daughter, Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch; Alice Yates, the CEO of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation; Judy de Torok, the vice president of corporate affairs at the Postal Service; and others to unveil the stamp, which will be available for purchase starting in June, per the United States Postal Service newsroom.

In Melania Trump‘s remarks, she praised Bush’s 1990 address at Wellesley College as an “important moment in the conversation surrounding women’s roles in society.”

“Her message, which emphasized the importance of family and personal integrity, encouraged women to carve their own paths in life,” Melania said.

She added, “The unveiling of this commemorative stamp honors Barbara Bush’s contributions as first lady and her enduring impact on our nation. May this tribute inspire us to lead with compassion, act with strength, and uphold the values that direct us toward a meaningful existence.”