President Donald Trump appointed Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche as the acting librarian of Congress. Blanche served as Trump’s personal attorney during the president’s criminal trial in 2024.

Blanche will replace Carla Hayden, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama and was the first professional librarian, first African American and first woman to hold the lead position at the Library of Congress. Trump dismissed Hayden earlier this month with no official explanation given.

“The president acted on his own in this decision,” one person told Politico anonymously.

“There were quite concerning things that she had done at the Library of Congress in the pursuit of DEI and putting inappropriate books in the library for children,” Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, told the media, adding that Hayden “did not fit the needs of the American people.”

The Library of Congress does not lend books to the public. Its Young Readers Center hosts children’s authors and other programming for kids.

Hayden’s 10-year term would have concluded next year.

Shakeup at the Library of Congress — and new officials barred from entrance

Along with Blanche, two other Department of Justice officials have joined the Library of Congress’ roster: Associate Deputy Attorney General Paul Perkins has been made the acting register of copyrights and Blanche’s deputy chief of staff Brian Nieves has been made the acting deputy librarian of Congress.

Perkins and Nieves were both barred from entering one of the Library of Congress buildings on Monday morning, according to reports.

Library staff called the U.S. Capitol Police and the library’s general counsel, Meg Williams, who told the men they were not authorized to access the Copyright Office. The men left willingly.

Also on Monday morning, Robert Newlen, a Library of Congress staffer who had served in his role for over 40 years and who had previously been tapped to temporarily replace Hayden, sent an email to library staff.

“You may have read that the White House has appointed a new acting Librarian,” he wrote. “Currently, Congress is engaged with the White House, and we have not yet received direction from Congress about how to move forward. We will share additional information as we receive it.”

The librarian of Congress is appointed by the president and approved by the Senate.

Congressional Democrats object to changes at the Library of Congress

The Library of Congress is traditionally a nonpartisan institution. Besides its primary role, it also operates as a think tank for members of Congress, providing analyses, reports and surveys to lawmakers through the Library’s Congressional Research Service.

Senior congressional Democrats have raised concerns with Blanche’s appointment and with Hayden being fired, saying that because the Library of Congress is normally under the control of the legislative branch, Trump did not have the authority to fire Hayden. Leavitt argued that doing so was within Trump’s right.

Earlier this year, House Democrats also alleged that the Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, might have transferred information out of the Library of Congress and into the executive branch’s control.

Sharing of information “could compromise legislative branch independence and the ability of Members of Congress to carry out their constitutional duties,” stated Reps. Joe Morelle, D-N.Y., and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., among other representatives.

Their letter came with a request for an inspector general investigation at the Library of Congress.