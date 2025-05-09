Broadcaster Jeanine Pirro attends the Paley Center for Media's 2024 Paley Honors at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday, June 13, 2024, in New York.

President Donald Trump announced his appointment of former Fox News host and ex-prosecutor Jeanine Pirro to serve as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

On Truth Social, Thursday afternoon, Trump posted “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself,” the President said in his post.

Trump did not confirm whether he would nominate Pirro for the permanent position, which requires Senate confirmation.

Pirro’s career includes decades of law and media experience

Pirro graduated with her Juris Doctorate from Albany Law School in 1975.

Then after a decade and a half of working as a prosecutor, Pirro was elected as the first female judge to the Westchester County Court bench. In 1993 she was elected as the first female district attorney in Westchester County. She was reelected in 1997 and 2001.

During Pirro’s career in law, she established one of the nation’s first domestic violence units.

From 2011 to 2022, Pirro hosted the show “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” airing on Fox News, and since 2022, she has co-hosted Fox News’ “The Five.”

Trump pulls former appointee Ed Martin to different DOJ position

About 45 minutes after announcing Pirro’s appointment, Trump posted on Truth Social again, announcing Ed Martin, who had served as D.C.’s interim U.S. attorney since Jan. 20, would be switching roles.

“Ed Martin has done an AMAZING job as interim U.S. Attorney, and will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General and Pardon Attorney,” Trump wrote.

He continued, “In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims. Congratulations Ed!”

This switch comes after Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., refused to back Martin’s nomination as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, per NBC.

Between his interim nomination and his release, Martin oversaw the releases of “hundreds” of Jan. 6 cases, PBS reported.

“If Mr. Martin were being put forth as a U.S. attorney for any district except the district where Jan. 6 happened, the protest happened, I’d probably support him, but not in this district,” Tillis said Tuesday.

Martin responded to Trump’s new nomination on X, Thursday evening. “Thank you, Mr. President. We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.