KEY POINTS A federal judge has ordered that the Trump administration must restore articles promoting "gender ideology" to federal databases.

The Trump administration had removed the articles for referencing the physical and mental health of women and transgender individuals.

This signals a minor victory for researchers while Trump strives to eliminate perceived liberal ideology from the federal government.

A federal judge ruled on Friday that the Trump administration must restore medical research articles from a government database, which were removed for promoting “gender ideology,” per The Christian Post.

The authors of the articles, Harvard medical researchers Gordon Schiff and Celeste Royce, sued the Trump administration over the removal of their research from the Patient Safety Network, according to The Harvard Crimson.

One of the articles in question was removed for commenting on the diagnosis of endometriosis, an often-debilitating medical condition, for women, transgender and non-gender-conforming individuals.

Another paper was removed for commenting on the importance of recognizing groups at risk for suicide, stating that young people, veterans, men, Indigenous, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer groups are at particular risk.

Massachusetts District Court Judge Leo Sorokin argued that the articles’ removal violated the First Amendment.

“This is a flagrant violation of the plaintiffs’ First Amendment rights as private speakers on a limited public forum,” he stated according to The Christian Post. “Because irreparable harm necessarily flows from such a violation, and the balance of harms and the public interest favor the plaintiffs, the motion for a preliminary injunction is allowed in part.”

Why were the articles removed in the first place?

In January, President Donald Trump issued an executive order titled “Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government.” The order described Trump’s intention to “defend women’s rights” and only officially recognize two genders.

Also in January, Trump issued an order titled “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” The order stated that medical professionals across America are “maiming and sterilizing a growing number of impressionable children” who desire to change their genders.

To carry out these orders, the Trump administration scrubbed thousands of data entries concerning LGBQ and transgender physical and mental health from national databases. Entries about contraception, HIV and women were also removed.

Multiple federal judges have granted injunctions against Trump’s executive orders, including allowing transgender medical operations to go through for young people and requiring that related medical research be restored to government databases.