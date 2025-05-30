Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, speaks during the Utah Republican Party’s state organizing convention held at the UCCU Center in Orem on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The conservative Club for Growth is targeting Curtis over his support for clean energy tax credits.

The conservative Club for Growth is targeting Utah Sen. John Curtis over his support for clean energy tax credits, raising the stakes for Republican leaders as they scramble to pass their massive tax reconciliation bill.

The fiscally conservative group will launch an ad series this weekend targeting a handful of GOP lawmakers over their policy stances at odds with President Donald Trump’s massive budget framework. The ad taking aim at Curtis specifically focuses on his support for preserving some green energy tax incentives passed under the Biden administration through the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Republicans were elected up and down the ballot in 2024 to reverse disastrous Biden policies — not protect them,” said Club for Growth President David McIntosh. “If the tax cut bill fails because John Curtis is against it in order to protect Biden giveaways, every family in Utah will be hit with the largest tax increase in history. We are confident his constituents in Utah will remind Sen. Curtis how misguided his approach is.”

Club for Growth president David McIntosh speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House, March 8, 2017, in Washington. The conservative Club for Growth is targeting Utah Sen. John Curtis over his support for clean energy tax credits. | Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

The 30-second ad, which will run statewide beginning on Sunday, claims Curtis is threatening Trump’s plans to reverse former President Joe Biden’s signature climate policies.

The commercial specifically refers to the 1,038-page megabill making its way through Congress seeking to advance Trump’s policies on the border, energy production, national defense and more. The budget resolution also contains extensions for a slew of tax cuts set to expire at the end of this year.

The budget package greenlights about $4.5 trillion to extend the tax cuts previously approved in Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and make them permanent. To offset those costs, lawmakers must find at least $1.5 trillion in spending cuts elsewhere.

However, internal disagreements on where to cut spending has delayed progress on the bill as some Republicans push for deep cuts while others caution against them.

One of the most controversial provisions tucked into the budget resolution is language repealing clean energy tax credits that were passed under the Biden administration with only Democratic support.

Curtis is among those pushing to preserve some of those policies, particularly those dealing with nuclear energy, net-zero emissions, battery storage and more. The first-term senator has long centered his climate policies on clean energy solutions, suggesting earlier this week he will push for those changes as the Senate considers the bill.

“We must build a thoughtful, principled bill that doesn’t pull the rug out from under American innovators,” a spokesperson for Curtis told the Deseret News. “Doing otherwise risks freezing investment, delaying domestic production, increasing costs, and forfeiting our energy edge and national security to China and Russia.”

The Club for Growth has previously targeted Curtis, spending millions of dollars on ad campaigns claiming the Utah senator is not conservative enough. But Curtis contends those big-money efforts by national groups have only boosted his message — arguing his victories over the last eight years have been a result of Utah voters rejecting out-of-state meddling in local elections.

The ad campaign targets other Republicans who have threatened to vote against Trump’s megabill, such as New York Reps. Mike Lawler and Nick LaLota, who pushed for expansions to federal deductions for state and local taxes paid, also known as SALT.

While LaLota and Lawler have outright said they would vote against the reconciliation package if it didn’t include those demands, Curtis has so far stopped short of saying he would reject the budget framework if it nixed green energy credits. Still, the Utah senator said he would fight to include them in the final bill.

“I think if I have anything to say about it, I’ll make sure that we’re taking into account our energy future,” Curtis said earlier this week.