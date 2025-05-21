Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders struck a deal with key holdouts late Wednesday afternoon, making a number of key changes to President Donald Trump’s massive budget framework in an effort to get all corners of the party on board.

GOP leaders gathered with members of the conservative Freedom Caucus at the White House as the president urged the most stubborn members of his party to adopt his budget framework advancing policies on border, energy, national defense and tax reform. House leaders returned to the Capitol touting a deal, telling reporters they would vote on the bill as early as Wednesday night.

“I think we’re in a very good place. I think that all of our colleagues here will really like this final product,” House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters after the meeting. “You’ll all be surprised. There’s not much changing here because the underlying product was so well done. So we will do that.”

To advance the budget resolution, Republicans will draft a last-minute manager’s amendment, a procedural tool to make key changes to provisions in the bill before it reaches the floor. The amendment is expected to include alterations to provisions on Medicaid work requirements, green energy credits and tax deductions.

One of the most significant changes Johnson said would be in the manager’s amendment would be higher federal deductions for state and local taxes paid, also known as SALT.

Republican leaders offered to increase the current deduction cap to $40,000 — up from the current $10,000 limit — for individuals who make $500,000 or less a year. That cap would then increase by 1% every year over the next decade and remain permanent after that period.

The policy mostly affects high-tax states, but the changes were made to appease a group of blue-state Republicans who repeatedly threatened final passage if a higher deductible was not included.

The amendment also includes changes to convince members of the conservative Freedom Caucus to support the final package, including updated language for Medicaid work requirements that would accelerate the timeline. Under the framework, able-bodied adults without dependents must work at least 80 hours a month or complete some other activity, such as community service.

Those requirements are now expected to take effect at the end of 2026, three years sooner than the original timeline in the budget framework.

The bill could also move up the timeline for repeals of clean energy credits previously passed in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The agreement follows an intense pressure campaign by Trump, who made an in-person plea to House Republicans on Tuesday, urging them to drop their specific demands and get a start on enacting his agenda. The White House doubled down on that ahead of the Wednesday meeting, sending a letter to lawmakers pressuring them to fold, claiming it would be the “ultimate betrayal” not to pass Trump’s agenda as soon as possible.

The deal also comes as the House Rules Committee continues debate on the framework, the final step before the megabill can come to the floor for a vote. The committee convened at 1 a.m. EDT on Wednesday and was still dragging on well after GOP leaders returned from the White House at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

Republicans are expected to finalize their manager’s amendment sometime Wednesday evening and head straight to the floor for debate after it is passed by the Rules Committee. A final vote on the budget framework could come sometime in the middle of the night.

Because of Republicans’ slim majority, they can only lose three lawmakers’ support, assuming full attendance and all Democrats vote against the measure. GOP leaders already have one solid no: Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has said he would not vote for the bill in any form because it doesn’t reduce the nation’s deficit.

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., also came out against the bill on Wednesday evening, although it’s not clear if he will be swayed by the time it reaches the floor.