House Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, joined at right by Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., the ranking member, defends the Republican plan to advance President Donald Trump's top domestic priorities on spending reductions and tax breaks as the House Rules Committee prepares the measure for a floor vote, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

WASHINGTON — Negotiations between Republican leaders and hard-line conservatives appeared to fall apart overnight, threatening President Donald Trump’s massive budget framework just hours before party leaders hoped to bring it to the floor for a vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., struck a tentative deal with blue-state Republicans to amend the bill to include higher federal deductions for state and local taxes paid, also known as SALT.

Republican leaders offered to increase the current deduction cap to $40,000 — up from the current $10,000 limit — for individuals who make $500,000 or less a year. That cap would then increase by 1% every year over the next decade and remain permanent after that period.

The policy mostly affects high-tax states, but the changes were made to appease a group of blue-state Republicans who repeatedly threatened final passage if a higher deductible was not included.

However, that agreement has angered fiscal hawks within the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who are now threatening to vote against the bill if and when it comes to the floor.

“I think actually we’re further away from a deal because that SALT cap increase, I think, upset a lot of conservatives,” Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax Wednesday morning. “The conservatives are pushing for some balancing spending reductions.”

The 11th-hour revolt comes as the House Rules Committee debates the framework, the final step before the megabill can come to the floor for a vote. The committee convened at 1 a.m. EDT on Wednesday and was still dragging on well into the late morning as lawmakers awaited final bill text incorporating key changes to tax reform and Medicaid spending.

The lack of bill text angered Democrats on the committee, who accused Republicans of strong-arming Trump’s agenda without allowing lawmakers to review the changes.

“You guys can force us to debate this bill in the dead of night. You can do it while the country sleeps. But the American people will wake up tomorrow morning, and I guarantee you they will wake up to how terrible your agenda is,” Rules Ranking Member Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said in his opening remarks. “This is a farce and outrageous insult to the people of this country to bring up a 1,000-page bill at 1:00 in the morning — a bill that’s still being written, by the way, by Republicans, as we speak in the back rooms somewhere, for God’s sake.”

The rebellion comes even after Trump made an in-person plea to House Republicans on Tuesday, urging them to drop their specific demands and get a start on enacting his agenda. That boosted GOP leadership’s message to hard-liners to accept current deals on the table, arguing everyone will need to sacrifice some demands.

“President Trump communicated that the bill is written extremely well and we shouldn’t let perfect be the enemy of really good,” Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, told the Deseret News on Tuesday. “He reinforced that if we quibble over the remaining pieces, we may end up with a huge tax hike on hardworking Americans. I’ve been an advocate for even more spending cuts, but if that means that we don’t complete this legislation, it’ll all be for nothing.”

GOP leaders hope to finalize the bill and bring it to the floor for a vote as early as Wednesday evening, although that could be delayed depending on how many Republicans threaten to vote against the package.

Because of Republicans’ slim majority, they can only lose three lawmakers’ support, assuming full attendance and all Democrats vote against the measure. GOP leaders already have one solid no: Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who has said he would not vote for the bill in any form because it doesn’t reduce the nation’s deficit.

Harris has also said he is a current no, as well as Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas.