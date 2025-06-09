Democratic members stand in the House chamber before the ninth round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

WASHINGTON — The House will rename several rooms inside the House press gallery at the U.S. Capitol to honor abolitionist Frederick Douglass after a resolution was passed by voice vote on Monday.

Lawmakers approved the measure, co-sponsored by Utah Rep. Burgess Owens, to formally rename the space the Frederick Douglass Press Gallery in recognition of Douglass’ contributions to journalism and civil rights. It’s a major move for the gallery, which acts as a hub for dozens of outlets serving local, national and international audiences.

“Frederick Douglass rose from slavery to become one of America’s greatest champions for liberty and equality,” Owens, the only Black member of Congress from Utah, said in a statement earlier this year. “Through faith, self-discipline, and relentless determination, he transformed not only his own life but also the conscience of an entire nation. Renaming the U.S. House of Representatives Press Gallery in his honor is a lasting tribute to a man who advanced the fight for freedom in these very halls.”

Associated Press photojournalist J. Scott Applewhite keeps his camera and lens on the doors to the U.S. House of Representatives from the press gallery as rioters try to break into the chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021. | Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Douglass made history as the first Black member of the congressional press galleries in 1871 as he reported for primarily Black audiences on the Reconstruction Era, during which Congress debated and established the legal status of Black Americans, such as citizenship and voting rights. Douglass himself escaped from slavery in 1838.

Douglass worked in the press galleries currently in use by modern journalists as he reported on the passage of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments, which abolished slavery, granted birthright citizenship to slaves and gave Black citizens the right to vote.

The amendment was led by Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who said he wanted to “honor a man whose character embodied the best of Americans.”

“He was born into slavery in 1818 and escaped bondage in 1830. He built a life dedicated to truth and justice,” Donalds said in a floor speech on Monday. “He launched the North American Star using his own money, giving voice to the voiceless in the years before the Civil War.”

Douglass ultimately founded and partially owned four newspapers, including The North Star, Frederick Douglass’s Paper, Douglass’s Monthly and New National Era.

The amendment was also co-sponsored by Reps. Andre Carson, D-Ind., Steven Horsford, D-Nev., Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, and John James, R-Mich. — all Black members of Congress. The proposal garnered bipartisan support and passed with minimal debate.

It’s not yet clear when the official name change will occur, as the resolution must be signed by House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., before it can take full effect.