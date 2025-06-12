Rep. Don Davis, left, D-N.C., and Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, smile during the annual congressional baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

WASHINGTON — Republicans defeated Democrats for a fifth straight year in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for Charity as the hosting organization announced a record-breaking sum of donations.

More than 31,000 people gathered at Nationals Park in southeast Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night, amounting to more than $2.81 million to go toward charities in the nation’s capital. The total amount surpasses the previous donation record of $2.2 million set in 2024.

The Republican team listens to the national anthem before the game against Democrats during the Annual Congressional Baseball Game at National Park in Washington on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

“Couldn’t have asked for a better support team here in DC!” Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, who was named MVP of the game, said in a post on X. “Another huge win for Republicans.”

Pfluger was named MVP after he made a diving catch to end the first inning, giving a major stop to Democrats who had the bases loaded. Republicans defeated Democrats with a final score of 13-2.

It’s the fifth straight year Republicans have defeated Democrats, continuing the party’s winning streak since 2021.

Democrats previously held a three-year winning streak from 2017 to 2019. There was no game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game began in 1909 after Rep. John Tener, a former professional baseball player, organized the contest. Democrats won the inaugural game with a final score of 26-16.

Since then, Republicans have won a total of 38 games and Democrats have won 23 games. There has been one tie, which occurred in 1983.

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, makes a catch during the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Utah members have often participated in the annual game, with Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, holding a spot on the roster since he was first elected in 2020. However, the Utah 1st District Republican could not play on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury sustained during the congressional soccer game last month.