Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a news conference regarding President Donald Trump's pending tariffs on Canada, at the Capitol, April 1, 2025, in Washington.

WASHINGTON — A Senate Democrat is pushing to increase guardrails for the United States to get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict by requiring congressional approval before the country can send any military force to the Middle East.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., filed a War Powers Resolution on Monday that would restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to unilaterally authorize military assistance to the area without the consent of lawmakers. The resolution was filed as a privileged measure, meaning it must wait at least 10 calendar days before it can be brought to the floor.

After that, Senate leaders will be required to schedule a vote “promptly,” according to Kaine’s office.

“I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict,” Kaine said in a statement. “The American people have no interest in sending servicemembers to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress.”

A man inspects the damage to a residential building hit by a missile launched from Iran, in Petah Tikva, Israel, Monday, June 16, 2025. | Baz Ratner, Associated Press

Democrats have introduced similar War Powers resolutions before, including one in 2020 that sought to remove U.S. armed forces stationed in Iran that were not approved by Congress.

That resolution, also filed by Kaine, failed in a 49-44 vote — but seven Republicans, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, voted in favor.

Kaine’s resolution comes amid mixed reactions on Capitol Hill about how to approach the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which both countries have vowed to continue for as long as necessary.

Trump told reporters on Sunday the United States is not currently involved in the conflict, but acknowledged “it’s possible we could get involved.” But the president sidestepped questions on Monday about what action would be necessary to prompt U.S. involvement, instead saying: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Lawmakers have been divided on whether the U.S. should get involved in the conflict to defend Israel, one of the country’s closest allies.

While some Republicans have pushed to defend Israel — particularly if any U.S. assets are targeted — others have warned not to get involved in what could be deadly and prolonged conflict.

“Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said in a statement. “Wishing for murder of innocent people is disgusting. We are sick and tired of foreign wars. All of them.”

“Not our war to fight or fund,” Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, said in a separate post. “America cannot cross the line from tactical support to tactical participation.”

An Iranian protester holds up a poster of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, who was killed in an Israeli strike, in an anti-Israeli gathering in Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025. | Vahid Salemi, Associated Press

However, Trump told reporters the U.S. would continue its support of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran even as the latter signals it wants an end to the conflict, according to The Wall Street Journal. The president said Iran has sent messages wishing to deescalate, although Trump did not indicate whether he plans to get involved.

“They’d like to talk,” he said on Monday. “But they should have done that before, I had 60 days, and they had 60 days, and on the 61st, I said, ‘We don’t have a deal.’ They have to make a deal, and it’s painful for both parties. But I’d say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk — and they should talk immediately, before it’s too late.”