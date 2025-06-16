Members of law enforcement agencies search for shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, at a house Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Belle Plaine, Minn.

KEY POINTS A Minnesota state lawmaker was assassinated in an allegedly "politically motivated" attack on Saturday.

Utah leaders said there has been an uptick of verbal threats against lawmakers in the state.

Utah officials of both parties condemned divisive rhetoric that can lead to political violence.

Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz said on Monday that state legislators have received “a noticeable increase in verbal threats” in recent years as Minnesotans reel from the assassination of a state lawmaker.

On Monday, federal authorities announced they had charged a suspected shooter with two counts of murder for the killing of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also targeted but survived after each was shot multiple times. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on Sunday, referred to the attacks as “politically motivated.”

The suspected gunman, Vance Boelter, 57, appeared to have compiled a list of around 70 potential targets, including Democratic lawmakers, community leaders and Planned Parenthood locations.

Evidence photos showing the interior of Vance Boelter's vehicle are presented during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis, Monday, June 16, 2025. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

Threats against Utah officials

Schultz, R-Hooper, and the state’s other top elected officials, expressed shock and anger at the example of political violence that came shortly before a fatal shooting at a large “No Kings” protest in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday.

“Acts of political violence are unacceptable in any form,” Schultz said. “Here in Utah, we have seen a noticeable increase in verbal threats directed toward lawmakers in recent years.”

As of last July, the Utah Statewide Information and Analysis Center had recorded 73 threat incidents toward Utah elected officials in 2024.

Despite only covering seven-and-a-half months of the year, this total far exceeded the 49 threats recorded in 2023 and the 55 incidents recorded in 2022 and 2021.

“The Utah Highway Patrol takes every threat seriously — investigating each one and providing enhanced security measures when necessary," Schultz said. “The safety of our elected officials, staff, and the public is a top priority. We will continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure that those who serve are protected from harm.”

“In moments like this, we are reminded that public service should never come at the cost of personal safety. We must all commit to restoring civility and respect in our political discourse.”

Utah leaders react to Minnesota shooting

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued a statement on Saturday drawing a connection between the Minnesota shooting and a toxic political environment.

Cox, who has developed a national brand based on his “Disagree Better” campaign said in a post on X that, “In a free society, disagreement is inevitable. Violence is not.”

“The attack in Minnesota is a heartbreaking reminder of what happens when we allow hatred to replace our shared humanity,” Cox said. “We must recommit to the virtues that hold us together — and to the conviction that every person, regardless of politics, deserves our respect."

Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, also shared a statement, saying he was “heartbroken” by the news of violence against his counterparts in Minnesota.

“This senseless act of violence is unacceptable,” Adams said in a post on X. “We may not always agree, but violence is never the answer. My prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues affected by this horrific event.

Utah Democratic leaders Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, and Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, released a statement on Saturday, citing their experience working with Minnesota Rep. Hortman.

Hortman “was a strong voice for equity, environmental justice, and the most vulnerable in her state,” according to Escamilla and Romero.

“Political violence and hate have no place in our democracy,“ they said. ”No one, elected or not, should ever fear for their safety when expressing their beliefs or serving their communities.“

“We urge leaders at every level to recognize the tragedy of this moment and commit to deflating divisive and harmful rhetoric in our communities.”