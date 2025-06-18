The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court in a ruling released Wednesday upheld a Tennessee law that bans gender-related medical treatments for transgender minors.

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court in a ruling released Wednesday upheld a Tennessee law that bans gender-related medical treatments for transgender minors. The court rejected an argument that the ban violates the Constitution’s equal protection clause.

The ruling affirmed a previous decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals that a Tennessee law banning certain treatments, like puberty blockers and hormone treatments, can remain in place.

In the 6-3 decision, delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court said the case carries the weight of “fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy and propriety” of medical treatments in the “evolving” field.

“The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound,” Roberts wrote.

Roberts said the court’s role is to ensure the Tennessee law does not violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause and is not subject to heightened scrutiny.

He was joined by the other conservative justices, including Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Thomas and Barrett issued separate concurring opinions.

“Having concluded that it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process,” Roberts wrote.

The three liberal justices dissented. Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented, and was joined in full by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and in part by Justice Elena Kagan.

Sotomayor argued that the court is authorizing “untold harm” to transgender children and their families.

“Because there is no constitutional justification for that result, I dissent,” she said.

The case stems from a doctor, parents and transgender minors who challenged Tennessee’s law. They secured a partial victory at the district court level, when the court ruled transgender youth should have access to treatments that were available to non-transgender peers.

The 6th Circuit overturned that decision on an appeal and argued the policy does not promote sex discrimination. The Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday affirmed the circuit court decision.

The case could impact around two dozen other states who also have similar gender-related restrictions on treatments, including Utah, and is a setback for some in the LGBTQ+ community who disagree with the Trump administration’s actions on transgender issues.

Sen. Mike Lee was supportive of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“A great victory for America’s children and the right of states to protect them,” he said Wednesday in a post on X.