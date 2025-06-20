Border Patrol agents stand at Gate E of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday, June 20, 2025. The Dodgers denied them access, stating that immigration agents are not allowed on the property. The agents said no one was detained.

The standoff between the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and Los Angeles-area residents crossed into the world of sports on Thursday.

Speculation bubbled up online about ICE conducting a raid at Dodger Stadium Thursday evening after federal immigration agents were spotted in unmarked white vans in close proximity to the stadium.

In a statement posted on X, the L.A. baseball team said it denied entry to the federal agents.

“This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization,” the team said. “Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled.”

ICE responded to the social media post on X, saying, “False. We were never there.”

In another post, U.S. Homeland Security said ICE’s vehicles were parked at “the stadium parking lot very briefly, unrelated to any operation or enforcement.”

The Dodgers have been under pressure to make a statement by some in their fanbase.

One such supporter, protesting outside Dodger Stadium, told CNN Thursday that the MLB team needs to speak up.

“I just feel like the organization, as a whole, needed to say something. The fan base is predominantly Latinos, and we have been supporting them forever,” said Amanda Carrera.

The Dodgers indicated an imminent announcement about their “plans for assistance to immigrant communities” but after ICE’s presence at the stadium, team president Stan Kasten said the announcement is delayed.

Dodger Stadium is shown before an evening baseball game on Friday, June 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. | Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Last Saturday, singer and social media personality Nezza performed the national anthem in Spanish.

As KTLA 5 reported, she sang the version commissioned by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.

She shared an emotional explanation on TikTok after her performance.

“I just felt like I needed to do it. Para mi gente,” she said, “For my people. Safe to say I’m never allowed in that stadium ever again.”

On Tuesday, Dodgers in a statement said the singer didn’t face any consequences related to her performance and that there aren’t any “hard feelings.”

“She was not asked to leave. We would be happy to have her back,” the statement added.

Public approval on deportations takes a slight dip

This public spat between an L.A. sports team and the federal immigration agency is part of the larger debate surrounding the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on sanctuary cities.

President Donald Trump deployed 4,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to clamp down on anti-ICE protests bubbling up in California.

But his move was criticized by California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who accused Trump of purposefully escalating tensions. Newsom then since sued the Trump administration for the military presence in L.A., initially winning before losing on appeal.

Despite the continued protests in L.A., and across the country, marred by instances of violence, the latest Fox News polling shows about 56% of voters in favor of deporting illegal immigrants. Fox News noted a 7-percentage-point dip since March.

By comparison, 40% of Americans oppose Trump’s plan. The poll also found partisan responses when it came to ICE.

Eight in 10 Democrats disapproved of their job while an equal number of GOP voters approved of ICE’s efforts, the outlet reported.