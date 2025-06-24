President Donald Trump, center, attends a dinner of NATO heads of state and government at the Paleis Huis ten Bosch ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

A day after announcing a ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war, President Donald Trump traveled to Europe for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit.

He landed in The Hague, Netherlands, on Tuesday and took questions from reporters.

He said he will “probably” see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit, where he expects to solve “a new set of problems.”

“He’s in a tough situation,” Trump said.

As the Associated Press reported, the U.S. is expected to veto Ukraine’s request to join NATO.

This falls in line with the Trump administration’s strategy to coerce Russia to the negotiating table while remaining quiet about the potential for additional aid to Ukraine.

NATO comes to terms with Trump’s demands

The Trump White House wants NATO member nations to carry more of their weight with defense spending, but seems unsure about a new spending proposal.

Ahead of this week’s meeting, NATO ambassadors agreed in principle to increase the spending requirement on defense from 2% of GDP up to 5% by 2035, according to CNBC.

A discussion on increased spending is set to be taken up at the summit.

Trump indicated he doesn’t think the U.S. should be required to meet the 5% requirement.

“They’re having a problem with Spain. Spain’s not agreeing, which is unfair to the rest of them,” he said.

“I don’t think we should pay what everyone else (does),” Trump added. “They’re in Europe. A lot of that money goes to rebuilding their bridges, their roads ... We don’t have any roads in Europe.”

Trump also avoided committing to Article 5 of NATO, which considers an armed attack against one allied country an attack against all.

Instead, he said he was “committed to being their friends” and a strong ally.

Trump said he’d “like to see a deal with Russia.”

He recounted his recent conversation with Vladimir Putin, who, the U.S. president said, offered to help with Iran.

“I said, ‘No, I don’t need help with Iran. I need help with you and, I hope we’re going to be getting a deal done with Russia.’"

Trump’s visit to Europe after his diplomatic success in the Middle East earned him a positive reception in Europe.

Outside the Huis ten Bosch, a royal palace in the Netherlands, Trump was seen shaking hands with Emmanuel Macron standing alongside the King of Netherlands and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

NATO sec. general praises Trump for ceasefire deal

Prior to leaving Washington, D.C., Trump in a Truth Social post, said he expected a calmer summit after what he “just went through with Israel and Iran.”

The U.S. president posted a screenshot of a text message from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte congratulating and thanking him for his “decisive action in Iran, that was truly extraordinary, and something no one else dared to do.”

“It makes us all safer,” Rutte said in the message.

“You are flying into another big success in The Hague this evening. It was not easy but we’ve got them all signed onto 5 percent!” he said, referring to the 5% military spending pledge expected to be signed by 32 allied countries.

“Donald, you have driven us to a really, really important moment for America and Europe, and the world. You will achieve something No American president in decades could get done.”

“Europe is going to pay in a BIG way, as they should, and it will be your win.”

“Safe travels and see you at His Majesty’s dinner!”

Rutte reassured European allies that the U.S. president and his Cabinet are committed to NATO during his remarks at the first day of the summit Tuesday morning.

“However, it comes with an expectation. And the expectation is that we will finally deal with this huge irritant, which is that we are not spending enough as Europeans and Canadians,” Rutte said, as CNBC News reported.

“They want us to equalize with what the U.S. is spending,” he added, saying it was not only fair to do so, but also necessary amid the continuing threat from Russia.

Rutte said he hoped European allies could refocus on shoring up support for Ukraine instead of speculating about American loyalty to NATO.