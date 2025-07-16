Medicaid and SNAP recipients are arrested during a protest of proposed cuts to social safety net programs in the Rotunda of the Russell Senate Office Building, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in Washington.

Just weeks after President Donald Trump signed the “big, beautiful bill” into law Democrats and Republicans launched websites offering competing narratives about the massive reconciliation bill, as Democrats focus on potential losses and Republicans on potential savings.

Members of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation also hope to convince the state’s voters that the bill, which they all supported, will have a positive impact on the state.

The Democratic National Committee launched TrumpTax.com, a website that shows possible state-level and national impacts from the budget cuts, including how it could affect Utahns.

Its release is set to coincide with the passage of the legislation and Trump’s six-month mark back in office and was shared ahead of release with the Deseret News, the only outlet in Utah to get early access.

However, while Democrats are continuing to oppose the bill and are trying to show how possible impacts could be felt across social safety programs, the White House has released a state-by-state breakdown of how the legislation could aid Americans through tax cuts, higher wages and more.

DNC launches tax bill website

The DNC is characterizing its website as a way for Utahns to see that “if, you’re not a billionaire,” Trump’s bill won’t benefit taxpayers.

Trump and the White House have insisted that changes to Medicaid are about “eliminating waste, fraud and abuse” from the program by adding work requirements and removing migrants illegally in the country. Still, the Congressional Budget Office predicted nearly 12 million Americans could lose access to federal program.

In Utah, according to the data gathered by the DNC, more than 188,000 Utahns could lose access to health insurance under the new Medicaid provisions. The DNC also suggests three rural area hospitals in the state are at risk of closing because of the legislation.

“Hospital closures and Medicaid cuts will lead to higher health care costs and hospital bills for everyone,” the DNC said in a release.

The DNC also said thousands in Utah are at risk of losing some food assistance due to cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Under the law, parents of children 14 and older must show they are working 20 hours a week or more to keep benefits and adults must prove they are working until they are 64.

New estimates from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities show that the work requirement for SNAP benefits could impact around 12,000 Utahns. As of March 2025, more than 178,000 people in Utah received SNAP benefits.

The DNC focuses on how the possible costs of tariffs, coupled with the “big, beautiful bill” has impacted Utah businesses, cost families more and proved to be beneficial for the country’s wealthiest.

“The Trump Tax will cost Utah households nearly $1,399 while raising the income of the richest Americans,” the DNC said.

DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement that Trump promised to lower costs for Americans when entering office, but after six months in the White House, he is “robbing working Utahns to fund tax handouts for his billionaire backers.”

“The Trump Tax is the largest redistribution of wealth and the largest cut to health care in Utah history,” Martin said.

White House, Republicans project confidence about legislation

On Tuesday, the White House published an interactive map that shows a state-by-state breakdown of how much Americans can expect to save under the newly signed law. It largely focused on taxes and wages, while the Democrats’ version highlighted budget cuts.

According to statistics provided by the administration, Utahns can expect to see a $4,300-$7,700 wage increase, and a $7,900-$11,400 take-home pay increase.

Trump campaigned on no taxes for tipped workers, and per the data, 3% of the labor force in Utah will receive a benefit under the law. The estimated 22% of employees that regularly work overtime would benefit from the no tax on overtime provision in the bill, the White House said.

The White House also highlighted possible benefits under the law for the manufacturing industry and small businesses in Utah.

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation share the president’s belief that the law will bring prosperity to the state.

Utah Rep. Blake Moore said he hopes to speak with his constituents during the upcoming August recess to clarify more about how the bill will improve their lives.

“In general, Utahns understand that lower taxes, competitive taxes, create more revenue, create more business opportunity, create more jobs,” Moore told the Deseret News.

Moore also said he wants to spend time talking to Utahns about the Medicaid provisions of the law.

“We have a massive program from SNAP to Medicaid to TANF to CHIP, to all the different welfare programs in the U.S. and the safety net programs, obviously, the population is much bigger than it is within a church’s or a charitable organization’s purview, but we need to make it seem more similar,” he said.

Rep. Burgess Owens also had a positive view about how the bill will affect Utahns.

“This big, beautiful bill, it touched so many tenets, and the tenets that we’re always talking about with Utah, particularly, is faith, family, free market and education,” Owens said. “And in that bill, everything is touched in a positive way.”

Still, both lawmakers noted that it’s just the beginning. More work will have to be done on the country’s deficit and to bring down inflation, they said.