Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., surrounded by Republican members of Congress, holds up the final vote count while speaking following the passage of President Donald Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday cleared President Donald Trump’s massive tax package, also known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Multiple members of Utah’s Republican congressional delegation reacted on social media after the passage of the bill. Here’s a look at what Utah’s representatives and other political leaders have said about the legislation.

What Utah’s congressional delegation said about the passage of the ‘big, beautiful bill’

Rep. Celeste Maloy posted about the bill on X, where she wrote that the bill “puts hardworking American families and our most vulnerable first.”

“While no bill is perfect, the One Big, Beautiful Bill reflects the promises made and kept by President Trump and House Republicans,” she wrote.

Another one of Utah’s representatives, Rep. Mike Kennedy, made his own post about the passage of the bill. His post focused on the preservation of Medicaid.

“I’m grateful that key provisions from my Ensuring Medicaid Eligibility Act of 2025 were secured in this landmark legislation— helping ensure support reaches those who qualify and rely on it. The One Big Beautiful Bill proves we don’t have to choose. We can protect those in need and stop the waste,” he wrote on X.

Rep. Burgess Owens also posted on X about the bill, writing, “Proud to vote YES on the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

He attached a statement that said “by cutting rampant waste, fraud and abuse, unleashing the full might of U.S. energy, and securing the border once and for all, the One Big Beautiful Bill delivers on President Trump’s America First agenda and puts our nation back on the path to prosperity.”

Rep. Blake Moore also released a statement about the bill, saying that preparing for it has dominated the past 18 months of his life.

“While I wish the Senate had been able to keep more of the spending cuts proposed in the House version, I couldn’t be more excited to make permanent the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” his statement said. “This is what the vast majority of this bill is about, and it will have significant positive impacts on individuals, families, and small businesses.”

What other leaders said about the bill

On Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X about the tax package.

“Today’s passage of the budget bill is a win for Utah families: it delivers meaningful tax relief, invests in energy abundance, and, thanks to bipartisan teamwork, preserves every state’s freedom to craft commonsense AI safeguards. Thanks to our delegation for getting it across the finish line,” the governor wrote.

On Tuesday, after the Senate passed the bill, the Utah House Democratic Caucus posted a statement on X.

“The Utah House Democratic Caucus is deeply disappointed by the U.S. Senate’s vote to pass the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’” the statement said. “Let us be clear: there is nothing beautiful about this legislation.”

The statement says that the bill has “devastating consequences for Utah,” such as Medicaid funding being cut and changes to SNAP eligibility.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., posted on X, saying that by passing the bill, Republicans are “betraying America.”

What the White House said about the passage of the bill

After the House passed the bill, the White House released a statement: “The House of Representatives just officially PASSED the One Big Beautiful Bill, giving final approval to President Donald J. Trump’s landmark legislation in what is being called the ‘biggest legislative win of President Trump’s two terms.’”

“Again and again, Democrats tried to block historic tax relief, increased border security, higher wages, an expanded Child Tax Credit, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, savings accounts for newborns, and so much more — but again and again, President Trump and Republicans fought and won for the American people," the statement continued.