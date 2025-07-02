Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., left, speaks to reporters as he heads to the chamber, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

WASHINGTON — The fate of President Donald Trump’s massive tax package remained in limbo as Republicans’ plans for a 9 a.m. procedural vote crawled into its 14th hour on Wednesday night, once again dragging lawmakers into an overnight voting session for the second time this week.

House Speaker Mike Johnson began the day facing a daunting math problem as more than two dozen Republicans said they would oppose the Senate-passed bill if brought to the floor without major changes. Johnson also faced another looming challenge: The clock was running out of time for Republicans to meet their self-imposed deadline to have the budget framework passed and sent to Trump’s desk by the Fourth of July.

GOP leaders initiated a procedural vote on the budget framework shortly after 9 p.m. EDT on Wednesday after hours of closed-door meetings between rank-and-file members, White House officials, and Trump himself. Opening the vote was a critical step toward passing the bill as it determines the process for debate and final consideration. Without it, lawmakers cannot move forward with a piece of legislation.

The move came after Republican leaders left the previous vote open on the floor for more than seven hours — marking the longest vote in the history of the House of Representatives. During that time, top party officials met with remaining holdouts in a last-ditch effort to sway their support.

But those efforts appeared to remain ongoing even after the procedural vote was opened on Wednesday evening and stretched past midnight.

At least five Republicans voted against the rule-setting vote, igniting a last-minute pressure campaign among GOP leaders to corner lawmakers on the House floor to change their vote. Due to their slim margins, Johnson can only afford to lose three defectors within his own party before it falls short of the majority threshold.

By 11:30 p.m. EDT, another eight Republicans still had not cast a vote in rebellion of GOP leadership. Without their input, Democrats would have the numbers to tank the bill altogether.

A majority of the Republicans who opposed the rule belong to the oft-contrary House Freedom Caucus who accused their colleagues in the Senate of making too many changes to the originally agreed-upon budget framework.

Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, speaks with reporters outside the House Rules Committee as they prepare President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts to go to the House floor, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Freedom caucus members claim the Senate version of the bill violates an agreement struck by Johnson that would require deeper spending cuts to offset the cost of the $4.5 trillion in tax cut extensions, which acts as the core component of the reconciliation package. The deal would require a “$1 of tax cuts for $1 of spending cuts,” which caucus leaders argue was ignored in the latest version.

The fiscal conservatives argue the budget framework would increase the deficit by $761 billion without interest and by more than $1.3 trillion with interest, according to their estimates. Other projections predict even higher deficit increases.

“This was not what (Senate Majority Leader John) Thune and Speaker Johnson promised,” the Freedom Caucus said in a memo on Wednesday obtained by the Deseret News.

Meanwhile, some members of the Main Street Caucus — composed of self-described “pragmatic conservatives” — had concerns with the bill because of the proposed cuts to Medicaid and other welfare programs. Those cuts, they argued, would negatively affect their constituents, prompting them to vote against.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the GOP whip, left, and Finance Committee Chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, as he speaks to reporters after passage of the budget reconciliation package of President Donald Trump's signature bill of big tax breaks and spending cuts, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. | J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

Members of both caucuses met with the White House Wednesday morning. While those in the Main Street Caucus bloc returned from those meetings mostly satisfied — with the exception of Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, who didn’t attend and voted against the procedural vote on Wednesday night — House Freedom Caucus members continued to threaten to kill the measure.

Despite those meetings, the group said it needed more assurances that the party would enact deeper spending cuts in future legislation. Until they got those, members said they would not cast their votes.

Still, Johnson plowed ahead with holding the key procedural vote anyway — telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity he would leave it open for “as long as it takes.”

“This is the legislative process. This is exactly how I think the framers intended for it to work,” Johnson told reporters ahead of the vote. “We feel very good about where we are, and we’re moving forward. So we’re going to deliver the big, beautiful bill, the president’s America First agenda, and we’re going to do right by the American people.”

Trump weighed in late Wednesday, telling GOP lawmakers to stay “UNITED, for the Good of our Country, delivering the Biggest Tax Cuts in History and MASSIVE Growth. Let’s go Republicans, and everyone else - MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

GOP leaders are likely to spend the night continuing to meet with conservative holdouts, although it’s not clear how long progress may be stalled — or if they’ll once again break the record for the longest vote in House history.