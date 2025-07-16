House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., bows his head in prayer during the Martha Hughes Cannon statue dedication ceremony in Emancipation Hall at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON — When asked what he considers his recipe for success, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said it may be considered unconventional: Faith in God.

“You just be faithful and humble and be faithful in the little thing that God puts before you today, and then you trust him with the rest,” Johnson told Pod Force One with Miranda Devine. “It’s a very liberating way to live. You know, you just try to do your best every day, do your responsibility, do your duty. And then, I let the chips fall where they may.”

Johnson, who was first elected to the position of House speaker in October 2023 after a dragged-out election process, has often referenced his spiritual life when reflecting on his leadership style. The 53-year-old Southern Baptist has repeatedly shared stories about praying ahead of crucial votes and crediting his success to God.

The No. 1 House Republican said his devout faith has guided him his entire life, sharing that his parents were encouraged to have an abortion when his mother became pregnant in high school. The decision not to do so, he said, has influenced his staunch pro-life beliefs.

“People say, ‘Why are you so pro life?’” he told the podcast host. “Well, you know, it’s my life story.”

Not only does Johnson frequently talk about his prayer life leading up to votes, but the speaker also credits God when major pieces of legislation are passed.

In fact, he said, he isn’t sure he could juggle the competing demands of the speakership without the faith component.

“Scripture says love your enemy, of course, as yourself. Love your enemy as well. We don’t have enemies in the building, they’re all colleagues, but it also says that you bless those who persecute you. You know you don’t keep a record of wrongs,” Johnson said. “If you apply all that, it allows you to navigate very tricky waters and not take things personally (and) not return fire when it’s shot at you. If I ever did that, I would have had enemies, and we would not have delivered the big beautiful bill or got any of this done.”

“I’m not the sovereign,” he added with a smile, “and I’m so delighted that I’m not.”