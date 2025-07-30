Texas state Rep. John McQueeney, R-Fort Worth, looks through U.S. congressional district maps during a redistricting hearing at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Austin, Texas.

WASHINGTON — Republicans could secure five more House seats in Texas after the state unveiled its proposed map for the 2026 midterm elections, following through with demands from President Donald Trump to find some cushion room protecting the party’s slim majority.

The Texas state legislature revealed the new boundaries on Wednesday, altering the map to create new districts in areas that Trump carried by more than 10 points in the 2024 election. Most of the new districts also reside in heavily Hispanic areas, a crucial demographic shift that helped secure Trump’s victory in November — a risky gamble if Hispanic voters lean back toward Democratic candidates next year.

The maps come as state lawmakers meet for an emergency session, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 19. However, Democrats in the legislature are considering whether to stage a walkout, denying Republicans the minimum attendance required to consider legislation.

If the map is approved and no House members move districts, the new boundaries also set the stage for half a dozen incumbent-on-incumbent matchups next year.

Republicans currently hold a 219-212 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, a historically slim margin that has often made it difficult for the party to advance legislation even with a Republican trifecta. With control of the White House and Senate, Republicans have enjoyed total control of Washington — something that is at risk next November.

Historical trends show that the party of the sitting president typically loses control of the House during midterm elections. If Democrats manage to flip the House, it would deal a massive blow to Trump and likely thwart his agenda for his final two years.

But Democrats have made clear they won’t just accept new maps without any defense mechanism of their own.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is expected to meet with Democratic state lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss a path forward as party leaders openly toy with the idea of revising other state maps in their favor. The top House Democrat said earlier this month he would engage in conversations with state delegations to “explore what the opportunities and possibilities are in order to make sure that the congressional map in 2026 is as fair as possible.”

Although Republicans may not face as many legal or political obstacles in Texas, they are likely to experience some voter backlash — potentially putting their majority at risk anyway.

Texas state Rep. Jolanda "Jo" Jones looks through U.S. congressional district maps during a redistricting hearing at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Austin, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

The state legislature sought to redraw the congressional map in 2011 to secure Republican-safe seats, only to watch those be flipped by Democrats in the so-called “blue wave” of 2018. As a result, state Republicans were more careful when they adjusted the map in 2021 to preserve the GOP stronghold districts.

Now, if Republicans attempt to drastically change the maps, they could face a similar defeat in 2026.