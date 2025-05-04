House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., from front left, Sen. Cory Booker D-N.J., Rep. Marilyn Strickland, D-Va., and Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, in background second left, participate in a live-streamed conversation on the steps of the Capitol, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Washington.

It was a big week on Capitol Hill as House Republicans began their four-week sprint to draft and finalize President Donald Trump’s massive tax reconciliation package. While some committees made good progress, obstacles remain for GOP leaders to meet their self-imposed deadline on Memorial Day. More on that below.

But first, let’s check in on Democrats — and how they commemorated (read: mourned) Trump’s 100th day in office.

The Big Idea

After 100 days of GOP dominance, Democrats try to find their footing

It’s no secret that Democrats have been struggling with an identity crisis over the last few months.

After a November election that left them with no control in Washington, the party has scrambled to consolidate behind a clear message. Or, really, any one area of attack.

Democrats tried to put the focus on Medicaid and Social Security, saying the programs could be trimmed as the GOP looks for ways to save money in the tax reconciliation bill. But that message hasn’t seemed to resonate with voters, who gave Democrats low approval ratings in the most recent polls.

Voters are looking for a stronger message as signs of restlessness within the base become more evident. Some Democrats appear to be catching on — and are trying to up their game as they enter the next 100 days of Trump’s term.

Let’s take just this week for example.

It began with a 12-hour sit-in on the Capitol steps on Sunday hosted by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to protest the Trump administration’s actions so far, particularly in relation to upcoming spending cuts. The pair live-streamed the entire event, which featured guest speakers, a sing-along and activists who joined them.

It was reminiscent of Booker’s record-breaking speech last month where he spoke nonstop for 25 hours on the Senate floor. That speech was also held in protest of the Trump administration — and seemed to energize the Democratic base. (So much so, it’s got people buzzing about a possible 2028 presidential run for Booker.)

Next, let’s zoom in on Jeffries.

This week the Democratic leader held three separate press conferences targeting Trump’s 100 days in addition to the Capitol steps sit-in. House leaders typically only hold one media availability a week.

On the Senate side, a group of Democratic senators kept the floor open all night on Tuesday giving speeches to highlight what they consider chaos caused by the Trump administration over the last three months.

“In the last 100 days, President Trump has made Americans less safe, less prosperous, and less free,” Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said from the floor.

(And more speeches to that effect.)

Senate Democrats also forced a vote on a resolution disapproving of Trump’s tariffs, pressuring Republicans to go on the record on the issue. That resolution ultimately failed, but it was close — and three Republicans joined Democrats to oppose the tariffs.

So, now what? Will any of this resonate with voters? Or is the initial excitement from Booker’s marathon speech wearing off?

It may be too early to tell. Recent approval ratings for Democrats have been at record lows, which gives them some work to do.

But: Republicans aren’t faring much better — which could give them some wiggle room.

Trump’s approval rating has also been falling in recent weeks, with only 39% of voters saying they approve of job the president is doing, down 6 points since February, according to a recent poll from ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos. More than half (55%) said they disapprove.

Those numbers are especially low on how they view his handling of the economy. So, if those tariff plans don’t pan out, it could provide an opening to Democrats.

Still, it’s a long way until November 2026 when Democrats hope to win back at least one of the chambers in Congress — and as Republicans hope to defend their trifecta. Whatever happens now may not have any influence by then. Or it could be the start of a long-term strategy that leads to victory.

Stories Driving the Week

Waltz out… then back in: The Trump administration caused major whiplash by first removing National Security Adviser Mike Waltz from his official position, making him the first White House official to be booted. But that decision was paired with a surprise announcement hours later that Waltz would instead be nominated as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations. Reconciliation latest : The House got to work on drafting the individual components of Republicans’ reconciliation package this week, with three committees already advancing their portions. There is still a lot of work ahead as the Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee must overcome policy disagreements among members. AOC eyes leadership rank : Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., announced he would not run for another term next year and that he would be stepping down from his leadership position on the House Oversight Committee “soon.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has emerged as a contender to replace him — and she’s weighing a bid. When asked when she’ll make a decision, she told a few of us: “I’ll let you know when I do.”

Fight heats up over Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

Among the many components causing snags in Republicans’ tax reconciliation package is the lingering question: What to do with former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act?

Some Republicans want to repeal it in full — and they are threatening to tank the bill altogether if that’s not done.

A group of 38 House Republicans sent a letter to Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., on Thursday (with Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Speaker Mike Johnson all CC’d) demanding that the IRA is completely overturned. Some members who signed on to the letter, especially Rep. Chip Roy, have previously told me this is a red line for them.

But why?

“Republicans ran—and won—on a promise to completely dismantle the IRA and end the left’s green welfare agenda,” the lawmakers wrote, according to a copy I got my hands on. “How do we retain some of these credits and not operate in hypocrisy? …If every faction continues to defend their favored subsidies, we risk preserving the entire IRA because no clearly defined principle will dictate what is kept and what is culled.”

If you’ve been reading this newsletter for a while, you know this is an issue I’ve done quite a bit of reporting on. (Read last week’s edition where I walked through Utah Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis’ differing opinions on the matter.)

But this letter shows that Republicans’ reconciliation efforts are far from over. Some Republicans have made clear they want to preserve some green energy tax credits in Biden’s IRA, arguing if they are repealed in full, it will increase utility costs for everyday Americans.

Remember: Republican lawmakers need to find $1.5 trillion in spending cuts to pay for the tax cut extensions in the reconciliation bill. That could put the entirety of the IRA on the chopping block anyway just to foot the bill.

Quick Hits

From the Hill: Republicans plan to charge asylum application fees for first time in history. … Congress approves bill criminalizing AI-generated revenge porn. … Republicans move to overhaul student loans, including capping how much can be borrowed.

From the White House: Everything to know about the U.S.-Ukraine deal signed Wednesday. … Trump’s Cabinet counters attacks on administration’s first 100 days. … Corporation for Public Broadcasting sues Trump over attempted firings.

From the courts: Will the Supreme Court accept religious charter schools? … Disability-rights arguments grow heated at Supreme Court (AP)

What’s next

The House and Senate are out for the weekend and are set to return on Monday.

House Republicans will continue efforts to finalize their reconciliation bill, with key committees such as Ways and Means and Energy and Commerce expected to hold their markups sometime in the next two weeks. The Senate is patiently waiting for their chance to get their hands on those pieces of legislation, which won’t be until June at the earliest.

