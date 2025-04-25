The Elektron Solar Project is pictured west of Grantsville in Tooele County on Monday, June 24, 2024

The Big Idea

Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis have different approaches to green energy tax credits

Republicans will begin drafting their massive tax reconciliation bill next week, and they have a long road ahead of them. The House hopes to get their version finalized and passed before they leave for Memorial Day recess, but that’s an ambitious timeline with several obstacles that could delay the process.

More on those obstacles here. But for today’s edition, let’s dive into one of biggest crossroads emerging in the reconciliation package — but one that hasn’t been dragged into the spotlight.

Green energy tax credits

As I’ve previously reported, some Republicans are adamant that they will repeal President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. And not just part of it — they want to overturn its components “lock, stock, and barrel,” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tells me.

“I would rather see us pull out all of the IRA subsidies,” Lee said. “I think the minute you start trying to draw perimeter lines around certain projects, it’s going to be very difficult to contain the damage.”

But some Republicans are urging more caution. Take Lee’s counterpart, Sen. John Curtis, for example. The junior Utah senator recently signed on to a letter warning against a full repeal of Biden’s signature climate bill, warning it could lead to “significant disruptions” and weaken the United States on the global stage.

Conversations on the topic are ongoing, Lee told me. But the Utah senator is expected to play a big role as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

But what would a repeal of some of those tax credits look like?

The IRA creates significant tax credits for renewable energy projects such as solar, wind and geothermal. These Investment Tax Credits incentivize households and businesses to install renewable energy systems by allowing them to deduct a percentage of the cost from federal taxes.

That’s a big deal for states in the Western U.S. such as Arizona and California that have some of the best conditions for solar power and have some of the highest rates of usage. Utah has also seen growing usage, according to a story last year by Reuters.

By installing solar panels, homes and businesses can “produce some of your energy on your rooftop and reduce the cost” of utility bills, Kate Bowman from Vote Solar, a clean-energy advocacy group, tells me.

“Regardless of the decision to install solar, families’ utility bills are going up and investing in rooftop solar is a way to help bring those utility bills back down and then also have some more predictability about what your utility costs are going to be in the future so that you’re not as vulnerable to price increases,” Bowman told me.

The average household in Utah can save about $90 a month on electric bills with a switch to solar energy, according to Bowman.

In response to GOP senators, including Curtis, advocating for green energy credits: “I think it really shows that he recognizes that this is a moment … to invest in communities, to make sure that we stay on the forefront as our energy system evolves, and that we are giving families the tools to take control of their own energy resources.”

However, if there is uncertainty about the future of the tax credits, it could discourage people from switching to solar power altogether, other experts tell me.

Take, for example, what Glen Brand, vice president of policy and advocacy for Solar United Neighbors said: “It’s not about the larger political battles. It’s about these practical benefits. And we think that’s very convincing, and also grounding, because that’s, after all, what the whole purpose of this is: to help people save money and then reinvest that money in the economy.”

But, Republican lawmakers are looking for ways to save money to get to the $1.5 trillion in cuts promised in the reconciliation bill. That could put the credits on the chopping block.

So stay tuned. I’ll be following this issue over the next several weeks.

Stories Driving the Week

Deportation mayhem: The saga of the man mistakenly deported to El Salvador has become a political flashpoint, which continued to heat up this week after four House Democrats traveled to the country to advocate for his release. Republicans are accusing Democrats of being anti-American while Democrats claim the Trump administration is ignoring due process and judicial orders that run contrary to the president’s agenda. Pope memorials: Pope Francis died this week, resulting in an outpouring of love and admiration for the Catholic leader. His death came just hours after meeting with Vice President JD Vance, who said it was “pretty crazy” that he was among the last few officials to see the pope before he passed. 2026 Senate watch : Sen. Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat from Illinois, announced he wouldn’t run for reelection next year, setting the stage for a rare Democratic primary to replace him. He’s the fifth senator to retire so far this year and the fourth Democrat to hang up his hat.

House Republicans ready repeals of Biden-era regulations

While GOP leaders schedule markups for the tax reconciliation bill, there’s a number of other bills up for consideration this week on the House floor.

A main theme: Repealing a slew of clean energy policies passed under the Biden EPA.

At least three bills set to come to the floor this week are Congressional Review Act resolutions, which are special legislative tools used to overturn federal regulations. The ones on deck this week appear to target three electric vehicle-related laws.

Here’s a brief overview of what each resolution would do:

HJR87: Would nullify a rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2023 allowing California to force truck manufacturers to sell zero-emission trucks. In doing so, it would maintain uniform vehicle emission regulations nationwide.

Would nullify a rule issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2023 allowing California to force truck manufacturers to sell zero-emission trucks. In doing so, it would maintain uniform vehicle emission regulations nationwide. HJR88: Overturns a waiver from the EPA allowing California to implement its “Advanced Clean Cars II” program. That program would aim for “all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California” to be zero emissions by 2035.

Overturns a waiver from the EPA allowing California to implement its “Advanced Clean Cars II” program. That program would aim for “all new passenger cars, trucks and SUVs sold in California” to be zero emissions by 2035. HJR89: Repeals another EPA waiver allowing California to enforce a law establishing stringent nitrogen oxide emission standards.

Quick Hits

From the Hill: Congress explores limiting cellphones in classrooms as states like Utah issue bans. … The challenges Republicans still face as they tackle Trump’s tax bill.

From the White House: Trump orders flags to half-staff to honor Pope Francis. … DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s bag stolen at D.C. restaurant with security badge inside. … Trump administration releases first plans to downsize the State Department. … Vance says U.S. will “walk away” if Ukraine and Russia don’t agree to peace proposal.

From the courts: Judge resigns after immigrant with alleged criminal connections arrested at his home. … Judge strikes down Utah’s school choice program. … What the Supreme Court said about LGBTQ rights and a children’s book on same-sex marriage.

What’s next

The House and Senate are back next week — and they’ll be busy.

It’ll be a four-week sprint to draft and pass Trump’s massive reconciliation bill in the House before they break for Memorial Day recess. Remember: This process could hit some snags, and it won’t be a surprise if that target date gets moved farther into the summer.

Also next week: The Treasury is expected to announce its long-awaited X-date. Or in other words, the day the country is projected to default on its loans unless Congress raises the debt limit. Stay tuned for more on that.

