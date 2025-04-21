Then-South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem arrives before the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

WASHINGTON — The handbag belonging to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was stolen at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, officials with the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to the Deseret News on Monday.

CNN was first to report details of the incident at the Capital Burger restaurant in downtown D.C., citing security footage of a white male wearing a medical mask stealing her bag and leaving the establishment. Along with the bag, the thief stole Noem’s driver’s license, DHS security badge, passport, apartment keys and about $3,000 in cash, the department confirmed.

“Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren — she was using the cash withdrawal to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts,” the department told the Deseret News in a statement.

Noem confirmed the theft during the White House Easter egg roll on Monday morning.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

The theft comes just three months after Noem was confirmed as DHS secretary, the top official overseeing the nation’s security. Much of her position deals with border control, immigration, cybersecurity and terrorism prevention.

Agencies she oversees within the department include FEMA, the Coast Guard and the Secret Service.