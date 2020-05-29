 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Watch live: High school baseball is being played in alternative Last Chance Tournament

By Deseret News Updated
Cottonwood players line up for the national anthem while they play Maple Mountain in baseball during the Last Chance Tournament in Spanish Fork on Thursday, May 28, 2020.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Bracket play concludes Saturday with a pair of championship games in the Last Chance Baseball Tournament, which features 18 high school teams from the state’s 6A and 5A classifications after this year’s UHSAA state baseball tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the schedule of games that will be livestreamed, as well as replays from previous days:

Saturday’s replays

  • 6A championship: American Fork 8, Riverton 7

  • 5A championship, Game 2: Timpanogos 9, Salem Hills 8

  • 5A championship, Game 1: Timpanogos 13, Salem Hills 6

Friday’s replays

  • Copper Hills 3, Bingham 2

  • American Fork 12, Riverton 2

  • Salem Hills 5, Maple Mountain 2

  • Riverton 6, Copper Hills 5

  • Tmpanogos 4, Maple Mountain 2

Thursday’s replays

  • Salem Hills 9, Cottonwood 7

  • Maple Mountain 8, Provo 0

  • Timpanogos 8, Cottonwood 3

Wednesday’s replays

  • Salem Hills 3, Lehi 2

  • American Fork 15, Bingham 1

  • Cottonwood 8, Spanish Fork 2

  • Riverton 6, Jordan 1

  • Spanish Fork 10, Lehi 6

  • Copper Hills 13, Jordan 2

Tuesday’s replays

  • American Fork 13, Copper Hills 3

  • Bingham 12, Pleasant Grove 1

  • Riverton 6, Lone Peak 4 | Recap

  • Jordan 11, Syracuse 2

  • Syracuse 13, Lone Peak 12

Saturday’s replays

  • Bingham 9, American Fork 3

  • Cottonwood 14, Lehi 4

  • Jordan 8, Riverton 7

  • Spanish Fork 13, Mountain View 1

  • Pleasant Grove 6, Lone Peak 0 | Recap

  • Salem Hills 4, Provo 0

Friday’s replays

  • Copper Hills 10, Syracuse 6

  • Maple Mountain 13, Orem 2

  • Timpanogos 7, Lehi 1

  • Lone Peak 5, Copper Hills 4

  • Orem 16, Timpanogos 3

  • Spanish Fork 10, Springville 3

Thursday’s replays

  • Maple Mountain 13, Cottonwood 0 | Recap

  • Salem Hills 7, Springville 0

