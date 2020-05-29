SALT LAKE CITY — Bracket play concludes Saturday with a pair of championship games in the Last Chance Baseball Tournament, which features 18 high school teams from the state’s 6A and 5A classifications after this year’s UHSAA state baseball tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the schedule of games that will be livestreamed, as well as replays from previous days:

Saturday’s replays

6A championship: American Fork 8, Riverton 7

5A championship, Game 2: Timpanogos 9, Salem Hills 8

5A championship, Game 1: Timpanogos 13, Salem Hills 6

Friday’s replays

Copper Hills 3, Bingham 2

American Fork 12, Riverton 2

Salem Hills 5, Maple Mountain 2

Riverton 6, Copper Hills 5

Tmpanogos 4, Maple Mountain 2

Thursday’s replays

Salem Hills 9, Cottonwood 7

Maple Mountain 8, Provo 0

Timpanogos 8, Cottonwood 3

Wednesday’s replays

Salem Hills 3, Lehi 2

American Fork 15, Bingham 1

Cottonwood 8, Spanish Fork 2

Riverton 6, Jordan 1

Spanish Fork 10, Lehi 6

Copper Hills 13, Jordan 2

Tuesday’s replays

American Fork 13, Copper Hills 3

Bingham 12, Pleasant Grove 1

Riverton 6, Lone Peak 4 | Recap

Jordan 11, Syracuse 2

Syracuse 13, Lone Peak 12

Saturday’s replays

Bingham 9, American Fork 3

Cottonwood 14, Lehi 4

Jordan 8, Riverton 7

Spanish Fork 13, Mountain View 1

Pleasant Grove 6, Lone Peak 0 | Recap

Salem Hills 4, Provo 0

Friday’s replays

Copper Hills 10, Syracuse 6

Maple Mountain 13, Orem 2

Timpanogos 7, Lehi 1

Lone Peak 5, Copper Hills 4

Orem 16, Timpanogos 3

Spanish Fork 10, Springville 3

Thursday’s replays

Maple Mountain 13, Cottonwood 0 | Recap