This Idaho company registered a website that may reveal the new name for NFL’s Washington Football Team

An Idaho tech company has registered a website domain name that could be a huge in clue in discovering the new name for the NFL’s Washington Football Team.
What’s happening: The tech company MarkMonitor, which has a headquarters at The Village at Meridian, Idaho, obtained a new domain name that sounds like one for an NFL franchise, according to East Idaho News.
- MarkMonitor reportedly registers NFL websites and trademarks for all but six NFL teams, per Sporting News.
- The tech company recently registered the domain for Commanders.com.
How it was discovered: So let’s talk about Twitter user Larry Legend, who made the discovery that the domain name Commanders.com was transferred to MarkMonitor.
- Whois, an internet record listing service, confirmed the move, per the East Idaho News.
Yes, but: Six NFL franchises don’t use MarkMonitor for their URLs, including the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens and, yes, the Washington Football Team, per Washington Post’s Sam Fortier.
- The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Commanders.com was previously owned by someone in the “Commanders Club,” which is a group that pays homage to the James Bond.
- Richmond Times-Dispatch confirmed the owner sold the domain name. However, the owner said there was no contact with the Washington NFL franchise.
What’s next: The Washington Football team is expected to unveil the new team name on Feb. 2, according to CBS Sports.
