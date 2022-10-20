Why Kyrie Irving is telling President Biden to ‘do your job’

Kyrie Irving continued his effort to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release from Russia during his team’s season opener on Wednesday.

Speaking to the Brooklyn crowd ahead of the Nets’ battle against the New Orleans Pelicans, Irving called on everyone — and President Joe Biden, in particular — to do their part to bring Griner home.

“Please, please POTUS, do your job. Everybody do your job, please bring our sister home,” he said, according to The Hill.

Why is Brittney Griner in Russia?

Griner is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia after being convicted of smuggling drugs into the country. She was arrested on Feb. 17 after being caught with cannabis oil at the airport, ESPN reported.

Griner had been in Russia ahead of her arrest to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg, part of the Russian Premier women’s basketball league, according to CBS.

NBA players speak out in support of Brittney Griner

Over the past seven months, multiple NBA players have spoken out to call for Griner’s release, including Irving. He tweeted about her plight on Tuesday and shared birthday wishes for her, as well.

“I am praying for you right alongside everyone else that loves and cares about you!” he said.

LeBron James tweeted in support of Griner in June, calling on other athletes to do the same.

“We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! Our voice as athletes is stronger together,” he said.

Steph Curry also expressed his hope for her safe return in June. Like Irving, he did so again this week.

“We want to continue to let her name be known,” Curry said Tuesday night during a ring ceremony for the Golden State Warriors, who won the NBA championship in June, The Hill reported.

