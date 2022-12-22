This former 5-star defender from Utah has declared for the NFL draft

Noah Sewell, like his brothers before him, is turning pro.

Oregon’s middle linebacker who once starred at Orem High announced Thursday that he will enter the 2023 NFL draft, ending his decorated college career.

“My family came to the U.S. more than 10 years ago to follow a dream. Today, I am following a personal dream I have had since I was a child. II have watched my three older brothers play professionally, and now it is my turn. After three memorable years at Oregon, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL draft,” Sewell wrote in an announcement shared on Twitter.

Sewell, who hails from American Samoa, was the fifth-highest rated recruit to sign with Oregon during the modern recruiting era, according to The Oregonian.

Sewell was a three-year starter for the Ducks, finishing his career with 215 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

During the 2021 season, he had 114 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, six pass deflections, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Sewell is considered one of the top inside linebackers in the 2023 NFL draft class — earlier this month, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. rated him the No. 4 inside linebacker in the class. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 7 linebacker on its big board.

The 6-foot-2, 253-pounder earned freshman All-America honors from The Athletic, Rivals and 247Sports in 2020, while also being named the Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors in 2021 and was named a preseason All-American this year by several national outlets.

Sewell was the Deseret News’ 2019 Mr. Football and a five-star recruit coming out of Orem, rated the No. 13 recruit nationally in the 2020 class, according to the 247 Sports composite rankings.

He comes from a family four of professional football players: brother Penei, an offensive tackle, was a first-round draft pick (No. 7 overall) by the Detroit Lions in 2021, and brothers Nephi (currently on the New Orleans Saints practice squad) and Gabriel (most recently in the USFL) also have pro experience.