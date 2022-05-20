What the Ute baseball team needs to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament

Spring sports are winding down but there’s still plenty of intriguing stories coming out of the University of Utah.

The Ute baseball team earned a much-needed 12-7 victory over BYU Tuesday at Miller Park, snapping a nine-game losing streak. This weekend, Utah travels to California for a three-game series to close out the regular season. After falling 13-1 in the series opener vs. the Bears on Thursday, the Utes need to win both Friday and Saturday to qualify for the Pac-12 Tournament the following week.

I wrote a feature this week on Utah closer Blake Whiting, who closed out Tuesday’s game against BYU. Whiting has an intriguing story — he earned a scholarship during his mission to baseball-crazy Dominican Republic from Salt Lake Community College and ended up with the Utes.

In golf, Salt Lake City native Blake Tomlinson led Utah into the NCAA golf regionals.

In gymnastics, Utah got a big addition in Michigan transfer Abby Brenner, an All-American and key part of the Wolverines’ 2021 national championship team.

In volleyball, the Utes added outside hitter Lauren Jardine, a Lone Peak High product who won a national championship at Wisconsin in 2021.

And check out Jay Drew’s great feature on Utah cross-country distance runner Cara Woolnough, who hails from Brisbane, Australia.

4.0: Grade point average, in biomedical engineering, earned by Utah cross-country standout Cara Woolnough.

15:40.52: Woolnough’s school record-breaking time in the 5,000 meters.

9.975: Career-high on the vault by Abby Brenner, who has transferred from Michigan to Utah.

Up next

May 20 | 8 p.m. | Baseball | vs. California | @Berkeley, California | Pac-12 Network

May 21 | 1 p.m. | Baseball | vs. California | @Berkeley, California | Pac-12 Network