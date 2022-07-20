Madden ratings for running backs are in. How does Tyler Allgeier compare to other rookies?

Madden ratings are in for NFL running backs, and only one player with Utah ties cracked the top 50. Jamaal Williams of the Detroit Lions, who played for BYU in college, earned an overall rating of 77, which was 20 points lower than top RB Derrick Henry’s score.

Meanwhile, Tyler Allgeier, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons in April, was near the bottom third of the list. He was given a rating of 67, although his scores for speed and acceleration were quite good.

Here’s how Allgeier’s rating compares to other rookie running backs in the NFL:

What are Tyler Allgeier’s ratings on Madden NFL 23?

Allgeier, who, along with other Atlanta Falcons rookies, reported to training camp this week, received a 67 rating in Madden NFL 23 and tied with several other running backs. Low ratings on skills like catching cut into his overall score.

Here’s how Allgeier shook out on some of the individual assessments:



Speed rating: 86

Acceleration: 89

Strength: 77

Agility: 83

Awareness: 70

Catching: 67

Carrying: 83

Break tackle rating: 81

How does Allgeier compare to other rookie running backs?

No rookie running back drafted in the fifth round or better received a rating higher than 80 in Madden NFL 23. Kenneth Walker III, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round, earned the highest overall rating, a 77, and outscored Breece Hall, the running back taken highest in the draft, by one point.

Here are the overall rating numbers for rookie running backs taken in the fifth round or higher. Players are listed in draft order.



Breece Hall, New York Jets: 76

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks: 77

James Cook, Buffalo Bills: 75

Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 70

Tyrion Davis-Price, San Francisco 49ers: 71

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders: 72

Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans: 72

Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders: 70

Isaiah Spiller, Los Angeles Chargers: 73

Pierre Strong Jr., New England Patriots: 68

Hassan Haskins, Tennessee Titans: 69

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons: 67

Snoop Conner, Jacksonville Jaguars: 66

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns: 67

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams: 65

Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings: 66

Although Allgeier was several points behind Hall and Walker in many skill categories, he bested them on awareness and the break tackle rating.

How does Tyler Allgeier compare to other running backs on his team?

In terms of overall Madden rating, Allgeier came in third among the running backs currently on the Atlanta Falcons roster. Cordarrelle Patterson scored an 85, and Damien Williams earned a rating of 76.

How were other running backs with Utah ties rated?

As noted above, Jamaal Williams has the highest Madden NFL rating (77) among running backs with Utah ties. Here’s how other players fared:

