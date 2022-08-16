What is Manti Te’o up to now?

“Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” hit Netflix on Tuesday. The two-part documentary explores the Manti Te’o catfishing saga through the eyes of Te’o and the perpetrator.

While the documentary reveals how Te’o has worked through the trauma over the past decade and has come to peace with it all, it doesn’t touch on what the former Notre Dame football star is up to now.

Where is Manti Te’o now?

Te’o’s NFL career began with the San Diego Chargers, but he has also played with the New Orleans Saints and, most recently, the Chicago Bears. Te’o is currently a free agent, the Deseret News reported.

Te’o recently shared on Instagram that he is grateful for all those who have supported him in the aftermath of the catfishing scandal.

“It’s been a long time coming but I’m excited and more importantly humbled and grateful in anticipation of this project with @netflix,” he said on Instagram. “Thank you to all the people that have stood by me and with me through these years. I’m forever grateful.”

Is Manti Te’o married?

Te’o married Jovi Engbino in 2020, the Deseret News reported.

“I couldn’t give you the world but I think I did better ... I gave you my last name and it looks good on you Mrs. Te’o,” Manti Te’o shared in an Instagram post on Aug. 30, 2020.

“Yesterday I got to marry my best friend and the love of my life in an intimate beach ceremony,” Engbino shared in her own Instagram post on Aug. 30. “Although this was not how we envisioned our ceremony, it was perfect. We will be having our reception and celebration when Temples and venues open back up so we can share this special occasion with our families and I couldn’t be more excited.”

According to Te’o’s Instagram account, the couple had a sealing ceremony in the Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in November 2021.

The couple has a daughter who recently turned 1.