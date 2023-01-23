Some of your favorite NBA podcasters will be in Salt Lake City soon. Here’s how to meet them

During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Salt Lake City will play host to more than just the league’s biggest stars. Top NBA media personalities will also be in town, and some are planning their own public events.

These shows generally cost less than the official NBA All-Star Weekend events, and they can be a fun way to soak up some NBA-related star power without getting overwhelmed by big crowds.

Here’s a look at the NBA podcasts that will host live shows in Salt Lake City during All-Star Weekend:

‘No Dunks Live’ with J.E. Skeets, Tas Melas and Trey Kerby

When? Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

Where? The Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City (This venue is 21+).

What? The “No Dunks” crew, better known to some NBA fans as “The Starters,” will share their NBA All-Star Weekend predictions and “hit the beach” to answer fan questions.

How much? General admission tickets are $30. VIP tickets are $75 and include a pre-show meet-and-greet with the hosts, as well as preferred seating.

🏔 @NoDunksInc live show in Salt Lake City!

📅 Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. | #NBAAllstar

⭐️ VIP meet-and-greet packages available

🎟 Get your tickets now! https://t.co/fTHiqJK6Hq pic.twitter.com/bUaBwRTP57 — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) January 18, 2023

‘The Ryen Russillo Podcast’

When? Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m.

Where? Wiseguys in Salt Lake City (This venue is 21+).

What? Prominent sports commentator Ryen Russillo will offer a live version of his podcast and discuss the major storylines of NBA All-Star Weekend.

How much? Tickets cost $30. The Wiseguys website says the event is currently sold out.

‘The Ringer NBA Show’

When? Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10 p.m.

Where? The State Room in Salt Lake City (This venue is 21+).

What? Key members of the ‘Ringer NBA’ team will talk about what’s happened in the first half of the NBA season and what to expect from the 2023 NBA draft. They’ll also answer audience questions.

How much? General admission tickets are $20.

