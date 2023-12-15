Jimmer Fredette’s latest basketball honor

Jimmer Fredette is still racking up recognition.

More than a decade into his professional career, the 34-year-old former BYU superstar has been named USA Basketball’s 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year for 2023, the organization announced Friday.

The sharpest shooter in all of 3x3 🎯



🇺🇸 @jimmerfredette is the 2023 USA Basketball 3x3 Male Athlete of the Year!



🏆 #USABAwards pic.twitter.com/vWEz248UQy — USA Basketball 3x3 (@usab3x3) December 15, 2023

“Jimmer demonstrated a level of excellence and competitiveness this year, which is so important as we grow 3x3 in the United States,” USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a Friday statement. “He shows great passion for 3x3, on and off the court, and he and his teammates had great success at the 3x3 World Cup, Pan American Games and FIBA 3x3 World Tour. USA Basketball is proud to honor him with this award.”

Fredette helped Team USA earn a silver medal in this year’s FIBA 2023 World Cup, leading the team and tournament as a whole in scoring with 59 total points.

As he prepares for the Olympics, @jimmerfredette shares what his journey with @usab3x3 has been like:#BYUSN pic.twitter.com/rD3WhvEIo8 — BYUtv Sports Nation (@BYUSportsNation) December 14, 2023

“He’s the best 3x3 player ever to play the game, in my opinion,” USA 3x3 Men’s National Team coach Joe Lewandowski said. “He is that good.”

Additionally, Fredette’s Team USA squad also captured gold at the 2023 Pan American Games, automatically qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. While the Olympic rosters have yet to be announced, Fredette will almost certainly take part in the Paris Games.

“He’s so popular amongst the players because he’s this selfless guy who is a flat-out assassin,” Lewandowski said. “You walk in every single game, every single meeting room, he’s the first guy who’s pointed out. He’s guarded differently than everyone else. He’s treated differently than everyone else in terms of how they want to prepare and game plan against him. And all he does is keep responding over and over again. ... What’s great is that he never makes it about himself.”

The format for 3x3 basketball is unique. Matches are played half court with a 12-second shot clock and scoring by ones and twos. The first team to 21 points — or whoever is leading after 10 minutes — is victorious.