Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton speaks out against World Surf League transgender athlete policy

The World Surf League announced that it will adopt the International Surfing Association policy on participation for transgender athletes. The International Surfing Association policy provides increased accessibility to professional surfing for transgender athletes.

The International Surfing Association policy allows athletes who identify as female to compete in women’s competitions and athletes who identify as male to compete in men’s competitions. Transgender women may compete in women’s competitions if their testosterone levels are lower than a certain level for at least 12 months, per People. This policy is in line with Olympic guidelines for the sport.

Bethany Hamilton, an American pro surfer, is speaking out against the updated policy and claims she will not compete with or support the World Surf League if the policy remains.

In 2003, Hamilton survived a shark attack during which her left arm was bitten off. She made a return to professional surfing and currently competes in World Surf League events, according to Hamilton’s personal website.

Hamilton’s return to pro-surfing inspired the 2011 movie “Soul Surfer.” She has also shared her story in multiple books such as “Unstoppable” and “Rise Above.”

In an Instagram video Hamilton posted on Sunday, she said the new rule “concerns” her as a professional athlete who has competed in World Surf League events for more than 15 years.

“I strive to have love for all mankind regardless of any differences,” Hamilton said in the Instagram video.

“I feel like I must speak up and stand up for those in a position that may feel that they cannot say something about this. I think many of the girls currently on tour are not in support of this new rule and they fear being ostracized if they speak up.”

Hamilton then posed questions about the new World Surf League policy.

“Is a hormone level an honest and accurate depiction that someone indeed is a male or female? Is it as simple as this?” Hamilton asked. “Who is pushing for this huge change? How did whoever decided these hormone rules come to the conclusion that 12 months of testing testosterone make it a fair and legal switch?”

She suggested the World Surf League create a third division where “all can showcase their passion and talent.”

Hamilton’s video was received with mixed reviews, many of which criticized Hamilton’s commentary, which prompted her to post a second Instagram video.

“From what I know this is not supported by a majority of women currently competing on the tour and these women are amazing, kind, beautiful ladies. They’re not hateful, transphobic ladies,” Hamilton said.

She acknowledged that this is a difficult situation and that it won’t be easy to find a solution everyone is happy with. “There are different world views and that is part of life,” Hamilton wrote, per CNN. “I may not have the perfect answer. But I do feel the way I do and will continue to stand firm in what I shared here.”

The World Surf League responded with a statement on Monday regarding the new policy. “The WSL is working to balance equity and fairness, and we will continue to evaluate the policy in the months and years ahead as more research, information, and feedback are available.”

Transgender athletics in the U.S.

In Utah, lawmakers recently passed an all-out ban on transgender female students participating on girls sports teams, per the Deseret News.

According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 55% of Americans oppose allowing transgender females to participate in girls high school sports and 58% of Americans oppose allowing transgender females to participate in women’s college and professional sports.

Lia Thomas, a transgender female who competed in women’s swimming at the University of Pennsylvania, was the center of debate over transgender athletes when she began competing in the women’s division, per The New York Times.

“I’m not a man,” Thomas told Sports Illustrated. “I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team.”

But Thomas’ participation on the women’s team divided America — and even her team. While competing for Penn, 16 of Lia’s teammates wrote a letter to the NCAA challenging the transgender policy, according to The Washington Post.

“We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically,” the letter read, per The Washington Post. “However, we also recognize that when it comes to sports competition, that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category.”