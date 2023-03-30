Who are the best gymnasts competing at the Los Angeles Regional?

This week, the best gymnasts in the NCAA — many of whom are among the best gymnasts in the world — will compete at regionals across the country, in Norman, Oklahoma; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles, California.

No. 5 Utah will be in L.A., along with No. 4 UCLA, No. 12 Auburn, No. 14 Missouri, No. 20 Stanford, No. 21 Southern Utah, Washington and Boise State.

(Boise State defeated BYU in a play-in meet Wednesday afternoon.)

LA Regional semifinal Los Angeles Regional

Semifinal One



No. 5 Utah, No. 12 Auburn, No. 21 Southern Utah and Washington



Liftoff: Thursday, 3 p.m. MDT



Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles (12,829 capacity)



TV: ESPN+







The Red Rocks and Bruins are the favorites to advance to the NCAA gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas, though either set of Tigers (Auburn and Missouri) have proven capable of major upsets. Look no further than last year’s postseason, when Missouri edged out UCLA to make it to nationals, or Auburn defeated Michigan to make it to the Final Four.

Regardless of which teams advance, the Los Angeles Regional will play host to some of the most talented gymnasts the sport has to offer, including multiple Olympic medalists, NCAA champions and more.

Here are some names to know ahead of this week’s competitions:

All-arounders

UCLA’s Selena Harris competes during an NCAA gymnastics meet against Oregon State on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Los Angeles. Kyusung Gong, Associated Press

Competing in the all-around is something many gymnasts aspire to in their collegiate careers and often a team’s best gymnasts end up as all-arounders.

There are no shortage of elite all-around gymnasts competing in LA, with the best listed below, ordered by national qualifying score (NQS).

As a note, no University of Utah gymnast has competed enough in the all-around this season to qualify as a all-arounder where national qualifying score is concerned. Grace McCallum was Utah’s only all-around gymnast for the first half of the season, while Makenna Smith and Maile O’Keefe have assumed the role in the later half.

Jordan Chiles, UCLA



Ranked No. 2 in the country in the all-around, behind only Oregon State’s Jade Carey.

An Olympic silver medalist with Team USA, Chiles is a nine-year member of the U.S. national team. She was the 2021 U.S. Championships all-around and vault bronze medalist.

Chiles has the highest all-around score in the country this season — 39.900 — with an NQS of 39.810.

She is the top ranked gymnast on bars, No. 3 on vault, No. 4 on floor and No. 18 on beam.

Selena Harris, UCLA



Harris is ranked No. 6 in the all-around, as a true freshman no less.

She was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2022 class.

Harris was the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week six times this season, including five straight weeks to open the year.

She is ranked No. 9 on beam, No. 12 on bars, No. 14 on vault and No. 25 on floor.

Suni Lee, Auburn



Lee is the reigning Olympic all-around champion and was the face of Team USA in Tokyo after Simone Biles exited competition.

Lee hasn’t been as great this season as she was last year — she is ranked No. 9 in the all-around, No. 30 on beam on vault, No. 4 on bars and No. 127 on floor — and has missed three consecutive meets with a nongymnastics-related heath issue.

She is day-to-day, per Auburn coach Jeff Graba, heading into competition this week.

Cassie Stevens, Auburn



In the absence of Lee, Stevens has emerged as Auburn’s best gymnast.

She is ranked No. 19 in the all-around, excelling on vault specifically, where she is ranked No. 8.

Stevens is coming off her best performance of the season, at the SEC championships, where she was the conference’s vault champion and recorded a season-high all-around score of 39.650.

Brenna Neault, Stanford



Neault has consistently been one of Stanford’s best overall gymnasts this season, ranking No. 30 in the all-around.

Her season high in the all-around is 39.650 and she was excellent on beam at the Pac-12 championships, scoring a 9.950.

Karley McClain, Southern Utah



A fifth year senior, McClain was named gymnast of the year in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference.

She is currently ranked No. 34 in the all-around, and boasts a season high score of 39.525.

Anna Roberts, Stanford



In her true freshman season with the Cardinal, Roberts has emerged as a genuine all-arounder, with an NQS of 39.415 and a season high score of 39.575.

Her best event is vault, where she ranks No. 30, and she ranks No. 37 in the country in the all-around.

Sienna Schreiber, Missouri



A senior, Schreiber has flashed high end potential with a season high of 39.625.

Ranked No. 39 in the all-around, Schreiber is at her best on beam, where she ranked No. 23 overall.

Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, Washington



The Huskies’ best gymnast for multiple seasons now, Killough-Wilhelm is ranked No. 44 in the country in the all-around, with a season high of 39.550.

Killough-Wilhelm is a must watch on bars, where she ranks No. 31 and boasts a season-high score of 9.925.

Specialists

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe competes on the beam as No. 4 Utah takes on No. 5 UCLA at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The vast majority of collegiate gymnasts are specialists, which only means they don’t regularly compete on all four events week after week.

Many are among the best gymnasts in the country, and in LA they include Olympians (and Olympic alternates), national champions, All-Americans and more.

Maile O’Keefe, Utah



A record-setting gymnast for the Red Rocks, O’Keefe is the country’s highest-rated performer on beam.

A two-time Pac-12 Specialist of the Year, O’Keefe is also ranked No. 18 on bars and has heated up on floor in the last couple of weeks.

O’Keefe is a two-time NCAA national champion — on bars and floor — and arguably Utah’s most important gymnast.

Kara Eaker, Utah



An alternate for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics, Eaker has long been considered one of, if not the best beam workers in the world. She is currently a first team All-American on the event, ranking No. 4 overall.

A true specialist, Eaker only competes on beam for Utah (she has competed twice on floor this season).

Injuries have hampered her in both of her seasons as a Red Rock, but she has still managed to carve out a spot in the record books with perfect 10s.

Jocelyn Moore, Missouri



The only gymnast in LA who has been consistently better on vault than Moore this year is Chiles.

Ranked No. 5 in the country on vault, Moore has a perfect 10 on her resume and an NQS average of 9.940.

A sophomore, Moore has also excelled at times on floor, where she has a season-high of 9.975.

Helen Hu, Missouri



Another Tiger, Hu has excelled on the opposite events of Moore, ranking No. 9 on beam and No. 31 on bars.

Hu has a 9.975 to her name this season (on beam), with an NQS of 9.945 on the event.

On bars, Hu’s season high is 9.950, with an NQS of 9.910.

Hu is one of two All-Americans for Missouri this year, along with Moore.

Emily Lopez, Boise State



Ranked No. 14 in the country on bars, Lopez boasts an NQS of 9.935.

Lopez made history this season for Boise State, recording just the fifth perfect 10 in program history, the first ever by a Bronco on bars.

Lopez was at her best Wednesday in the play-in meet against BYU, recording multiple scores of 9.9 or better.

Chae Campbell, UCLA



While much of the spotlight at UCLA falls on Chiles and Harris, Campbell — a junior — is one of the better vaulters in the country (No. 14), despite competing a vault valued at 9.95 (rather than 10.0).

Campbell has competed a perfect vault twice this season, and has scored a 9.9 or better eight times.

She is one of only three UCLA WCGA All-Americans, along with Chiles and Harris.

Jaedyn Rucker, Utah



The reigning NCAA vault champion, Rucker has been better than ever on the event this year, ranking No. 14 overall.

Rucker recorded her first perfect 10 this season and has an NQS on vault of 9.915.

A regular contributor on floor as well, Rucker historically has been at her best in the postseason, particularly at nationals where she has finished in the top 3 on vault the last two years.

Cristal Isa, Utah



A fifth-year senior at Utah, Isa has been consistently great on both bars and beam in her collegiate career and currently ranks No. 15 on beam and No. 21 on bars.

Isa recorded the second perfect 10 of her career this season, on beam against Arizona.

Her NQS on beam is a 9.940, while her NQS on bars is 9.925 (she has a season-high score of 9.975).

Derrian Gobourne, Auburn



Another fifth-year senior, Gobourne has been one of the Tigers’ most important gymnasts, particularly with the prolonged absence of Lee.

Ranked No. 16 on floor, with an NQS of 9.940 and a season-high score of 9.975, Gobourne is one of just three All-Americans for Auburn this season.

She is also ranked No. 30 on vault, tied with Lee for second-best on Auburn, and has a season-high of 9.950.

Chloe Widner, Stanford



Quite possibly Stanford’s best gymnast this season, Widner — a senior — is the highest-rated Cardinal on any event, coming in at No. 18 on bars, tied with Utah’s O’Keefe, with an NQS of 9.930.

Widner has a season-high score of 9.975 on bars, and also has excelled on beam where she ranked No. 28 in the country, with a 9.975 to her name.

Abby Paulson, Utah



An All-American for Utah in previous seasons, Paulson remains one of the country’s best on beam, rating No. 23 overall.

Paulson has recorded multiple 9.975’s on beam, nearly earning her first perfect 10 since her freshman season.

Paulson is a regular contributor on floor as well, where she recorded a career-high 9.950 this season.

