Buddy Holly becomes the first of his breed to win best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show held in New York City ended on Tuesday with the competition’s first best-of-show winner from the petit basset griffon Vandéen dog breed.

The competition started in 1877 and remains one of the longest-held sporting events in the United States — second only to the Kentucky Derby.

In the competition’s long history, Buddy Holly — accompanied by handler Elizabeth Sweigart — was the first of his breed to win the title of Best in Show, per a Westminster Kennel Club statement.

Buddy, from Palm Springs, California, is a 6-year-old petit basset griffon Vandéen, a French breed known for its shaggy coat, affinity for rabbit-hunting and happy demeanor, per the American Kennel Club. He is co-owned by Janice Hayes, Lizzie Cadmore, Cathy O’Neill and Donna Moore, per the show statement.

“I never thought a PBGV would do this,” Hayes said, per USA Today. “Buddy Holly is the epitome of a show dog. Nothing bothers him. He loves all the cameras. ... We are so proud of him and this is so surreal.”

Sweigart and Buddy can be seen in the first moments after Buddy’s win was announced, in a video released by the organization.

The winning moment for the Best in Show Winner, Buddy Holly, Petit Basset Griffon Vendeen! 💜✨#WestminsterDogShow pic.twitter.com/jzOVYmmtNL — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) May 10, 2023

Buddy beat 2,500 other contestants during the two-day contest by first winning Best of Breed and Group, and finally the Best in Show Competition.

Other top finalists included Cider the English setter, Monty the giant schnauzer, Ribbon the Australian shepherd, Rummie the Pekingese, Trouble the American Staffordshire terrier and Winston the French bulldog, per USA Today.