Big 12 football team preview: Can Texas Tech carry last year’s late-season momentum into 2023?

Big things are brewing again in Lubbock.

That’s the general feeling around the Texas Tech football program after the Red Raiders went 8-5 in 2022 and beat Texas and Oklahoma in coach Joey McGuire’s first season.

Having replaced former Utah State coach Matt Wells in November 2021, McGuire got off to a so-so start on the South Plains of West Texas, then won his last four games to reenergize a fan base hungry to back a winner.

Tech routed Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston to cap the turnaround year.

Optimism abounds as 14 starters return, including 10 on offense.

Texas and Oklahoma are the main picks to win the Big 12 in their final seasons before heading off to the SEC, but don’t forget about the Red Raiders, McQuire preached throughout spring ball.

“Here is the deal for me: I understand and can relate to the Red Raiders from the standpoint of that we are going to be tough, we are going to have a chip on our shoulder and we are going to go to work,” McGuire told CBS Sports. “I have that kind of mentality. I am excited and happy to be there. I think the (boosters) have embraced that.”

Oregon transfer Tyler Shough returns at quarterback for his fifth season of college football, having won all five of his starts last year. He was the MVP of the bowl game after throwing for 353 yards against Ole Miss.

Having averaged 461.4 yards and 34.2 points per game in 2022, the Red Raiders are expected to push those lofty numbers even higher in 2023, if all goes as expected.

There are a few questions surrounding the offensive line, but Western Kentucky transfer Rusty Staats should provide a boost there. Only left guard Weston Wright does not return.

Leading rusher Tahj Brooks is back, after having picked up 695 yards on 148 carries. He’s also a receiving threat, with 26 catches for 164 yards in 2022. Second-leading rusher SaRodorick Thompson (684 yards) has moved on.

Texas Tech’s top five receivers are back, most notably Jerand Bradley. The 6-foot-5 speedster had 51 receptions for 744 yards and six touchdowns last year.

The Red Raiders were average on defense last year — ranking 78th in the country in total defense. They will have to place stud defensive end Tyree Wilson — the seventh overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft by the Las Vegas Raiders — and standout linebackers Krishon Merriweather and Kosi Eldridge.

Texas Tech was susceptible to the pass last year, but starting corners Malik Dunlap and Rayshad Williams are back and provide some consistency as coaches look for help at safety with the departures of Reggie Pearson Jr. and Marquis Waters.

Texas Tech has one of the more interesting nonconference schedules in the Big 12, as the Red Raiders open at Wyoming on Sept. 2.

BYU and Utah fans know that playing in Laramie is never easy, but not as daunting in September as it is in November.

That looks like a possible trap game, because in Week 2 Tech welcomes the Pac-12’s Oregon to the South Plains.

Texas Tech Red Raiders football preview

2022 record: 8-5 (5-4 Big 12).

Local ties: Linebackers coach C.J. Ah You began his playing career at Snow College and BYU.

2023 schedule

Sept. 2 — at Wyoming.

Sept. 9 — Oregon.

Sept. 16 — Tarleton State.

Sept. 23 — at West Virginia.

Sept. 30 — Houston.

Oct. 7 — at Baylor.

Oct. 14 — Kansas State.

Oct. 21 — at BYU.

Nov. 2 — TCU.

Nov. 11 — at Kansas.

Nov. 18 — UCF.

Nov. 24 — at Texas.

