These five athletes with Utah connections have qualified for the Team USA track and field team

Five athletes with Utah connections — four of them via BYU — will represent the United States in the World Track and Field Championships next month in Budapest. The selection of the team was largely determined by the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which concluded Sunday after four days of competition in Eugene, Ore.

The top three finishers in that meet qualified for the world championships team, provided they meet certain qualifying standards.

The Utah contingent will be led by BYU’s Kenneth Rooks, who won the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday night after falling to the track two laps into the race. Rooks also won the same race at the NCAA championships.

Zach McWhorter, who completed his collegiate eligibility at BYU a year ago, finished second in the pole vault.

Courtney Wayment, another former BYU athlete, finished third in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Chari Hawkins, a former Utah State All-American, finished third in the heptathlon. She has been training under Craig Poole, the former long-time BYU head track coach.

Nico Montañez, who graduated from BYU in 2016, was selected for U.S. world championships marathon team in June, based on his performance in professional marathons.

On the final day of the USA track championships, three other former BYU athletes tried to make the world championships team, but both came up short. Conner Mantz was 10th in the men’s 5,000-meter run with a time of 13:30.85, and Whittni (Orton) Morgan was sixth in the women’s 5,000 with a time of 15:14.03. Abraham Alvarado (BYU, 2018) was seventh in the 800 with a time of 1:48.55.

According to coach Ed Eyestone, Mantz was offered a spot on the U.S. marathon team, but declined, opting instead for a big appearance fee and a chance for a fast time in the 2023 Chicago Marathon this fall. “Often, the best marathoners will pass as it is a pretty big payday,” Eyestone explained.