No. 18 Utah now knows where it landed in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament bracket.
The Utes earned the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 Arizona State in the tournament’s first round next Wednesday in a 9:30 p.m. MST tip. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.
Utah went into the final day of the regular season on Saturday with the chance to earn a top-four seed, which would have given it a first-round bye, but Utah lost to Washington at home.
Now, the Utes will face off first against an ASU team that they faced once in the regular season. In early January, the Utes beat the Sun Devils 58-41 in Arizona in a game Kennady McQueen (12 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Jenna Johnson (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) led the way for Utah.
Pac-12 tournament seeds
- Stanford
- USC
- UCLA
- Oregon State
- Colorado
- Utah
- Arizona
- California
- Washington State
- Washington
- Arizona State
- Oregon
Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament schedule
First round
Wednesday, March 6
- No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Oregon, 1 p.m. MST (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 8 California vs. No. 9 Washington State, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 7
- No. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado-Oregon winner, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 1 Stanford vs. California-Washington State winner, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 2 USC vs. Arizona-Washington winner, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- No. 3 UCLA vs. Utah-Arizona State winner, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Semifinals
Friday, March 8
- First semifinal, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
- Second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)
Championship
Sunday, March 10
- Semifinal winners, 3 p.m. (ESPN)