Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) looks to shoot the ball while Washington Huskies forward Dalayah Daniels (14) posts up against her at the Hunstman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

No. 18 Utah now knows where it landed in the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament bracket.

The Utes earned the No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 Arizona State in the tournament’s first round next Wednesday in a 9:30 p.m. MST tip. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network.

Utah went into the final day of the regular season on Saturday with the chance to earn a top-four seed, which would have given it a first-round bye, but Utah lost to Washington at home.

Now, the Utes will face off first against an ASU team that they faced once in the regular season. In early January, the Utes beat the Sun Devils 58-41 in Arizona in a game Kennady McQueen (12 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Jenna Johnson (10 points, six rebounds, two assists) led the way for Utah.

Pac-12 tournament seeds

Stanford USC UCLA Oregon State Colorado Utah Arizona California Washington State Washington Arizona State Oregon

Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament schedule

First round

Wednesday, March 6

No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Oregon, 1 p.m. MST (Pac-12 Network)

No. 8 California vs. No. 9 Washington State, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 6 Utah vs. No. 11 Arizona State, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 7

No. 4 Oregon State vs. Colorado-Oregon winner, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 1 Stanford vs. California-Washington State winner, 3:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 2 USC vs. Arizona-Washington winner, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

No. 3 UCLA vs. Utah-Arizona State winner, 9:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Semifinals

Friday, March 8

First semifinal, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Second semifinal, 8:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Championship

Sunday, March 10