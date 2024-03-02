BYU's Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson high-five as the Cougars play the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. BYU won in comeback fashion, 87-75

BYU looked dead in the water after a miserable first half in its first game back since upsetting No. 7 Kansas.

But the Cougars put together a remarkable rally in the second half with 58 points and downed TCU 87-75 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,978 at the Marriott Center on Saturday night.

TCU led 46-29 at halftime but cooled off considerably in the second half and the Cougars surged ahead, using a 15-0 run early in the second half to get back in the game.

The win moved BYU (9-7, 21-8) into a three-way tie for fourth place in the Big 12 with two regular-season games remaining. TCU fell to 8-8 and 19-10.

Here are three keys to BYU’s come-from-behind victory:

• Trailing by 17 at halftime, its largest halftime deficit of the season, the Cougars found some energy in the second half, while TCU seemed to lose its stamina in the thin air of Provo. BYU went on a 15-0 run to get back in it, then watched TCU regain the advantage with a 7-0 run.

However, BYU had more energy in the final 12 minutes to get the win going away.

• BYU turned to its bread-and-butter — 3-point shooting — to make the largest comeback of the Mark Pope era. After going 1 of 13 from 3-point range in the first half, the Cougars were 8 of 15 from deep in the second half. Conversely, TCU was 7 of 10 from deep in the first half and 1 of 6 in the second half.

• TCU had a 21-2 advantage in fast break points early in the second half, but the easy points dried up for the Frogs, while BYU started to get some of its own. TCU finished with a 21-9 advantage in fast break points as BYU closed the gap.

In the latter half of the second half, BYU’s bench was the difference, as Richie Saunders (11 points) and Fouss Traore (21 points) took over. BYU’s bench scored 41 points, to 29 for TCU’s bench.